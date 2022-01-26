Paola Middle School students test their spelling skills

Paola Middle School eighth-grader Kaitlyn Belt was the winner of the school spelling bee Friday, Jan. 21, and seventh-grader Rosie Blackie was the runner-up.
Both students will represent their school at the Miami County Spelling Bee on Feb. 11 at Paola Middle School.
