PAOLA — Coming from a family of educators, Sonny Bourne always knew she was destined to be a teacher.
That career aspiration was strengthened by a teacher she had in third through fifth grades, who demonstrated the importance of caring for her students and building lasting relationships.
It’s a philosophy Bourne now implements in her own classroom at Paola Middle School, and her passion for her job and her students is already being recognized by her peers.
Bourne recently was surprised with the news that she is one of 32 first-year educators from Kansas who will receive the Kansas Horizon Award.
The Kansas Horizon Award program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, gives all school districts in the state an opportunity to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award. To be eligible for the award, teachers must have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as outstanding.
Recipients of the 2022 Kansas Horizon Award were notified of their selection by Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson.
“Each of these recipients has demonstrated their dedication to the teaching profession, and we are extremely fortunate to have them in our Kansas classrooms,” Watson said. “Outstanding educators like these help us move closer to our vision of leading the world in the success of each student.”
Bourne, who teaches seventh- and eighth-grade social studies, was just getting ready to start a mock trial in her classroom on Jan. 6 when she was called to the office. There she was greeted by Principal Mark Bloustine and Superintendent Matt Meek in person, as well as Watson on the phone.
“I was scared at first,” Bourne said, but when she was told she had won the Horizon Award, she said she felt honored.
“It’s been so rewarding watching my students grow,” Bourne said.
The mock trial is one example of how Bourne tries to embrace a hands-on interactive approach to learning. Each student in her class took on a role in the trial, including lawyers, witnesses, jury members and even a court reporter.
Bourne said she also hasn’t forgot the lessons she learned from her elementary school teacher when she was growing up in Garden Plain, Kan., near Wichita.
“I try to build relationships,” Bourne said. “Every Friday I have them tell me something good, and I send out postcards to each student at the end of the year.”
Bloustine said Bourne is well-deserving of winning the Kansas Horizon Award.
“Sonny has a profound impact on her students in the classroom and understands the importance of making daily connections,” Bloustine said. “We are proud of her commitment to our students at Paola Middle School. We are extremely honored to have her on our team, and she is very deserving of this award.”
Meek also praised Bourne for the work she is doing at Paola Middle School.
“Sonny is a great representation of the quality educators that we have in the Paola school district,” Meek said. “We are proud of her and appreciate the hard work and dedication that she shows to our students. This recognition is well deserved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.