PAOLA — After listening to a handful of local residents speak during public hearings, Paola school board members unanimously approved the 2023-2024 budget during their special board meeting Monday, Aug. 28.
The budget is not revenue neutral, with the district estimated to collect about $1.3 million more in property tax revenue than in 22-23, but many questions surrounding that number were answered during a budget presentation made by Jimmy Hay, the district’s director of finance and business.
Hay explained that the proposed budget includes a decrease in the mill levy of about one mill from 50.67 to 49.546. The mill levy is the rate in which the school district collects property taxes, and the estimated increase in property tax revenue is a result of increases in the district’s assessed valuation.
That increase in assessed valuation can actually have a negative impact on a school district, Hay explained, because it results in a loss of state aid, increasing the district’s reliance on property tax.
Hay said USD 368 will lose a total of $343,218 in state aid due to the increase in the district’s assessed value per pupil.
The district’s expenses are also expected to increase significantly, which Hay mapped out by going over a partial list of some of those expense increases totaling more than $676,000. Salary increases accounted for more than $465,000 of that total.
In order to be revenue neutral, the school district’s mill levy would need to be 43.425.
Hay explained how the district’s total mill levy is really a combination of four separate mill levies — one for the general fund that is set at 20.00 by state statute, along with levies for capital outlay, local option budget (LOB), and bond and interest.
Hay said the LOB and bond and interest levies would be difficult to reduce to revenue neutral levels without operating budget reductions and coming up short on future projections for bond payments. The general fund mill levy also cannot be reduced without breaking state statute, he said.
He did point out, though, that the budget includes a reduction in the capital outlay levy to make that levy revenue neutral. The capital outlay mill levy dropped from 8.0 to 6.88, saving taxpayers an estimated $271,524.
Hay also mentioned other ways the district is trying to think of taxpayers, such as the fact that the district chooses not to levy a cost of living (COLA) tax on its residents even though it is eligible to do so. The tax could generate an estimated $213,951.
Jeff Miller of Paola spoke during the budget public hearing, and he applauded the district for not implementing the COLA tax. He also thanked Hay for his breakdown of the tax bill of a Paola resident, which illustrated that USD 368 accounts for 37.1 percent of the overall tax bill. The city of Paola accounts for 31 percent, and Miami County 29.6 percent.
Miller said he had seen different numbers for the school district percentage circulating on Facebook.
Miller also said the school district needs to promote trade skills that could lead to more industry in the area, and he asked for more information about the trade aspects of the proposed $40 million school bond.
Superintendent Matt Meek said the district currently sends students to Garnett for HVAC and welding courses, and automotive training is offered at Flint Hills Technical College. Some students also take CNA, welding and construction classes at Fort Scott Community College’s Paola campus.
One component that is missing is electrical training, and that is what the district hopes to offer if it can implement proposed changes to the weight room and multipurpose room at Paola High School.
Meek added that another important component of the bond would be two new early education classes at Cottonwood Elementary for at-risk students who aren’t kindergarten ready.
A resident who spoke during the public hearing asked if the two additional classes were truly necessary and if space was available at Hillsdale Elementary. Meek said the space at Hillsdale Elementary is already being utilized, and he is seeing a strong need for an early education program for at-risk students, especially since the Head Start program in Paola disbanded.
Other residents asked specific questions about budget line items that were answered by Hay. He said it can be confusing for people if they are not comparing “budget” to “budget” and “actual” to “actual.” He also reminded everyone that the district’s total budget amount only gives the district the authority to spend that amount, when in actuality it will likely spend much less.
He also said Paola USD 368’s budget appears to be one of the larger ones in the state because the school district hosts the East Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, which serves eight districts and accounts for about $20 million that is flowed through the Paola school district.
During the public hearing, one resident asked about the district’s turf fields and if there has been an increase in reported injuries. She also asked if there had been a cost comparison to grass fields.
Meek said he believes there has been a decrease in injuries, and the cost per hour of usage is better than grass because grass fields can’t be played on when they are wet. He added that the fields were installed in 2015 and were guaranteed for eight years, but he believes they will last for 12 to 15 years.
At the end of the public hearings, school board members thanked members of the public for attending, and Meek thanked Hay for putting together the budget presentation, which exceeded what is required to present to the public. All of the information is also on the district’s website at usd368.org.
“I want to say publicly that we have a budget director who is one of the top budget directors in the state of Kansas,” Meek said.
