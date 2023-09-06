230906_mr_368_budget_01

Jimmy Hay, Paola USD 368’s director of finance, talks about legislation that requires the district to conduct a public hearing if its proposed mill levy exceeds the revenue neutral rate. Hay gave a budget presentation during a special school board meeting Monday, Aug. 28.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — After listening to a handful of local residents speak during public hearings, Paola school board members unanimously approved the 2023-2024 budget during their special board meeting Monday, Aug. 28.

The budget is not revenue neutral, with the district estimated to collect about $1.3 million more in property tax revenue than in 22-23, but many questions surrounding that number were answered during a budget presentation made by Jimmy Hay, the district’s director of finance and business.

