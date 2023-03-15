PAOLA — Paola school board members have approved a policy that will allow school staff to administer the opioid antagonist naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, in the event of a drug overdose.
The school board members made the decision during their March 6 meeting.
Superintendent Matt Meek said it’s obviously a precaution they hope they never have to utilize, but the recent rise in opioid use, particularly fentanyl, has made it an issue school districts are needing to review.
Paola High School nurse Glenda Kinaman attended the meeting and talked with school board members about the policy.
Kinaman said that in 2017, the Kansas Legislature passed a bill allowing schools to utilize this program. Although emergency medical professionals and law enforcement officers typically have Narcan on hand, Kinaman said school staff would likely be the first on the scene and could administer it quickly to a student or staff member suffering from an opioid overdose.
Some of the school board members questioned what would happen if Narcan is given to someone who didn’t actually need it, and Kinaman said the side effects are minimal and it would not cause any harm to the individual.
Kinaman said Narcan is administered as a nasal spray, and it would be clearly marked and stored in an accessible place at the discretion of the school nurse.
Kinaman mentioned the locked medicine cabinet as an option.
“It’s just an extra tool in your belt,” Kinaman said.
Meek said there could be one dose stored at Paola High School and another at Paola Middle School.
Although there have been no incidents at the schools in which Narcan would have been needed, Meek did mention an incident that took place in July in which a suspect who reportedly shoplifted at Walmart was found in front of one of the schools underneath a vehicle and there was discussion about whether law enforcement needed to use Narcan.
Through the program, Narcan would be provided at no cost to the district, Kinaman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.