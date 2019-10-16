Paola School Board Position 3

NAME: Tim Kelley
AGE: 59
OCCUPATION: Walmart Distri- bution Center
FAMILY: Wife, two children
1. If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
I will keep supporting the addition of career-ready classes.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
I think all children should be given every advantage available to succeed, and with their vote I can continue to do my part to ensure this is done.
3. What qualifications/experience do you have that would make you well suited for this position?
I have a business background, I have served on the BOE for six years and understand the duties of a board member.
4. What additional classes or programs would you like to see offered in the district?
Career-ready classes such as electrical, plumbing and small engines would be a good fit to go along with our already offered courses of HVAC, Welding and Automotive technology.
5. What do you think are the school district’s biggest strengths, and what areas need improvement?
I think the strengths are our teachers, academics, community support and facilities. Areas of improvement would be more career-ready technical and trade classes.
NAME: Carla Blackmore
AGE: 40
OCCUPATION: Global Project Manager for clinical drug trials
FAMILY: Three children, 1st, 4th, and 6th grade. Husband, Cliff
1. If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Keeping a close eye on expenditures and making sure that the district is evaluating all of their relationships with vendors and service providers to get the best bang for the buck for the taxpayers. Continuing the emphasis on vo-tech and college preparation at the high school.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
I will be a good steward of the districts resources, and I believe that everyone should feel comfortable presenting ideas that can better an already great school. I will be someone that everyone should feel comfortable coming to with problems and suggestions.
3. What qualifications/experience do you have that would make you well suited for this position?
I have a BS in Health Information Management from the University of Kansas. I have previously served 5 years on a taxpayer-funded rural hospital board and was charged with helping orchestrate a turn-around plan in a struggling business environment. I currently run global drug research programs where I am dealing with multi-million dollar budgets and a large, diverse workforce. I have also been serving on the Paola Booster Club board.
4. What additional classes or programs would you like to see offered in the district?
Any program that can enhance the future prospects for our students after they leave is worth looking into. If we are to add programs; or are forced to decide which programs we want to continue, we need to do so with an eye toward preparing our students for the changing and challenging workplace they will be entering.
5. What do you think are the school district’s biggest strengths, and what areas need improvement?
One of the biggest strengths is the community and the way that they are always there to help the students and support their activities. Not really a weakness, but communication is something that we must always strive to improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.