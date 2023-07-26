PAOLA – Paola school board members reviewed a preliminary plan for the district’s budget during their July 10 board meeting, and it includes a slight decrease in the mill levy but overall increase in taxes for most property owners.
The mill levy is the rate in which the school district collects property taxes, and it currently is set at 50.666 mills. The proposed mill levy is 49.456, according to a budget presentation made by Jimmy Hay, the district’s director of finance and business.
Despite the proposed decrease in the mill levy, the total projected amount of taxes levied is expected to increase about $721,000 from $6,441,510 to $7,162,692 due to increases in assessed valuation, according to the presentation.
The school district also is expected to see a general fund increase of $643,704 thanks to an increase in the Base State Aid Per Pupil, as well as an increase of $212,422 in the Local Option Budget (LOB), which is 33 percent of the general fund. The combined total is $856,126.
Hay explained how the increase can be deceiving. When a district’s assessed valuation per pupil increases, like it did in Paola USD 368, the district’s state aid is reduced. Local Option Budget (LOB) state aid will decrease 4.87 percent, capital outlay 4 percent, and bond & interest 4 percent. That reduction is projected to cost the district $343,218, which drops the earlier combined budget increase to $512,908.
That number, Hay said, is not even enough to cover the district’s increasing costs, some of which total $676,090. Those costs include salary increases, a 3 percent increase in the bus contract, and insurance cost increases. Hay said there are additional increasing costs too, but he shared that number with the board to illustrate it's already higher than the budget increase.
During the meeting, school board members also voted unanimously to approve exceeding the revenue neutral rate and scheduling a public hearing. The revenue neutral rate for Paola USD 368 is 43.425, and it is the rate in which the district would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year.
Under the proposed mill levy of 49.456, Hay said the owner of a $250,000 house would pay about $91 more in property tax than if the district was revenue neutral.
Hay explained the challenges school districts face in regards to trying to go revenue neutral. Paola USD 368’s budget is split into separate mill rates for the general fund, capital outlay, LOB and bond and interest.
Hay said the general fund mill rate has to be 20.00 based on state statute, but the revenue neutral rate for the fund would be 17.044, which isn’t possible.
The combined LOB and bond and interest mill rate of 22.666 would need to drop to 19.501 to be revenue neutral, but Hay said that would not be possible without operating budget reductions and coming up short on future projections for bond payments.
The capital outlay mill rate of 8.00 would need to drop to 6.88 to be revenue neutral, and Hay said that reduction is part of the proposed budget, which is why the proposed total mill levy is 49.456 rather than the current 50.666. The reduction will save taxpayers and cost the district about $271,524, according to the budget presentation.
Residents can voice their opinions about the budget proposal during public hearings set to take place Aug. 28 at the board room inside the district’s central services building. A public hearing for the district’s intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a public hearing to review the actual proposed budget, which is not yet finalized and published.
