PAOLA — Paola school district officials are making an effort to increase student safety by implementing a Crime Stoppers program and modifying student identification badges.
Paola Superintendent Matt Meek talked about the changes during the September monthly school board meeting, and Kansas City Police Department detective Kevin Boehm explained the Crime Stoppers program to students and faculty during assemblies Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Paola Middle School and Paola High School.
Boehm said that even though he is a detective, the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline that he oversees is a separate entity from the police department.
The regular tips hotline focuses on felony reports from throughout the metro area, but there also is a scholastic version of the program that is used as a resource for local school districts. Students can use the program 24/7 to report any suspicious activity, potential crimes taking place at or around their schools or concerns about any of their fellow students.
Students who attended the assemblies Sept. 18 at the middle and high schools were encouraged to bring their phones with them so they could download the free P3Tips mobile app associated with the Crime Stoppers program. They could then set the app to default to PMS or PHS as the location.
Students also can still use the tips hotline at (816) 474-8477 and the website at www.kccrimestoppers.com.
The program is being offered to Paola USD 368 free of charge, and Boehm said it has already been implemented at more than 60 schools in 11 school districts in and around the Kansas City metro area.
Like the regular hotline, scholastic tipsters are eligible to receive cash rewards if the information they provide leads to an arrest in a felony case.
Boehm stressed that tipsters who use the program always remain anonymous. He said once a tip is submitted via the app, website or phone line, a number is created associated with the tip. That number is what the anonymous tipster can use to claim any reward that may be issued.
Boehm said the Tonganoxie school district recently implemented the program, and he has already received more than 200 tips from them, with four cash rewards distributed.
In total, Boehm said he receives more than 5,000 tips each year, and his staff reads every one of them. Those involving local school issues may be directed back to administrators, while those involving potential crimes may be directed to local law enforcement officers.
Although it’s rare, Boehm said he does sometimes receive tips from students who are abusing the program.
“We received one tip that said the chicken nuggets are cold,” he said.
Boehm encouraged the Paola middle and high school students to be smart about the program and only submit tips that they believe are important and could help someone or stop a crime.
“We trust you guys to use this system appropriately,” he said.
Paola Middle School Principal Mark Bloustine said he hopes students can feel comfortable submitting anonymous tips in situations in which they otherwise wouldn’t feel comfortable talking to a teacher or administrator.
Boehm said that goes beyond crimes and also includes tips about students who may be thinking about harming themselves.
“We’ve prevented 13 suicides so far,” Boehm said. “You’re giving info that could be vitally important to saving somebody’s life.”
Bloustine also told the students they soon will be receiving new identification badges with their photo on one side and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number on the other side, along with information about the P3Tips app.
Paola High School students also will be receiving the new identification badges.
“We want to see you become adults and have families,” Boehm said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.