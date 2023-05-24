Grady Atwater (left), site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site, talks with Paola Middle School seventh-grade students (from left) Mason Stein, Diesel Meade and Terrence Clement about a broad sword used during the Bleeding Kansas era.
Assistant Site Administrator Phyllis Sharp (right) talks with Paola Middle School seventh graders (from left) Bailey Kaiser, Charley Stanchfield and Lola Canales about life in the Adair Cabin.
Reenactor Lewis Case describes the Battle of Osawatomie to Paola Middle School seventh-grade students at John Brown Memorial Park.
Jeanne Dagenet (right) talks with students about how Pottawatomie Indians were forced to move from Indiana to Osawatomie as a result of the Indian Removal Act.
Paola Middle School student Eleni Ortiz looks at a display inside the Adair Cabin.
Paola Middle School students (from left) Hayden Cullor and Cody Douglass check out a display inside the Osawatomie History Museum.
Grady Atwater speaks with Paola Middle School students outside of the Adair Cabin in John Brown Memorial Park.
Grady Atwater talks about a melodeon organ inside the Adair Cabin.
Ted Hunter, manager of the Osawatomie History Museum, talks with Paola Middle School student Anthony Alanic during a field trip.
Paola Middle School student Cameron Conner gets a bird's-eye view from an elevated seat inside a train car on display at the Osawatomie Railroad Depot Museum.
Paola Middle School students explore the Osawatomie Railroad Depot Museum.
Paola Middle School students (from left) Lilly Stamper, Alehya Leyser, Janya Dowd and Lilly Bowman had a blast exploring the Osawatomie Railroad Depot Museum.
Paola Middle School students explore the Osawatomie History Museum.
OSAWATOMIE – Paola Middle School seventh-grade students felt like they were transported back in time 170 years to the Bleeding Kansas era as they toured historic sites during a field trip to Osawatomie.
Grady Atwater, site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site, greeted students and teachers as they stepped off of school buses in John Brown Memorial Park on the morning of Thursday, May 18.
“What happened here in Miami County literally changed the world,” Atwater told the students.
After splitting up into groups, the students took turns exploring different stations and learning about local history.
Some gathered around reenactor Lewis Case to learn about the Battle of Osawatomie, which took place Aug. 30, 1856, in what is today John Brown Memorial Park.
Others found some shade and listened to Jeanne Dagenet talk about the Indians who were forced to move from Indiana to Osawatomie as a result of the Indian Removal Act.
Atwater was busy inside the Adair Cabin answering questions about the life of John Brown and the Adair family. Several students were particularly interested in the weapons on display, including pikes that John Brown planned to give slaves to defend themselves at Harpers Ferry.
Students also got the opportunity to travel down the road to the Osawatomie History Museum and Railroad Depot Museum, where they learned more local history and checked out railroad memorabilia.
The students also traveled south to Lane, where Atwater talked about the Pottawatomie Massacre that occurred in May of 1856.
Dan Doolitte, seventh-grade social studies teacher at Paola Middle School, said the field trip was years in the making.
“Since I've been teaching Kansas history at Paola Middle School over the last five years, I have always wanted to take a learning trip like this, somewhere up and down the state line, or at other sites we study in the classroom,” Doolittle said. “Up until recently, Covid had shut down any kind of off campus learning.”
That changed in February when Paola Middle School Principal Mark Bloustine forwarded an email from the John Brown State Historic Site offering neighboring school districts the opportunity to visit the museums and battle site.
Doolittle said he jumped at the opportunity along with fellow social studies teacher Nick Thimesch. The teachers met with officials at the site in late March and planned out what the day might look like. Doolittle said the field trip was a complete success.
“Feedback from the kids during our debrief in class today was very positive, so we are hoping to make this into an annual event,” Doolittle said after the field trip.
