PAOLA — Sitting on bleachers in the Paola High School gymnasium, sophomore students looked out at representations of real-world decisions, challenges and life events they may find themselves facing in just a few years.
Stations manned by real local professionals tackled topics like housing, utilities, transportation, insurance, child care, clothes and hair, unexpected life events, student loans, food, phone and fun, and emergency funds and investments. There was even a table called “Help, I need more money!”
It was all part of Reality U, a program designed to give students a taste of the real world. The event took place Monday, March 28, and involved sophomores from PHS and eighth-graders from Paola Middle School.
Before students participated in the interactive program, they took a lifestyle survey and were given a Reality U passport that listed their occupation and monthly income. The income was directly related to the students’ grade point average — the higher the GPA, the higher the income.
School administrators said that helped illustrate how working hard in high school can pay off later on in life.
Some students also had more income to play with because they were selected to be “married” to one of their classmates, which meant they managed a joint income, although some found that sharing money was a challenge in itself.
“Don’t worry, managing money is the easiest part of being married…or maybe not, we’ll see,” Reality U Director Patrick Sehl told the students during a briefing before the activity began.
Married couples were required to stay together throughout the exercise, even if they had trouble seeing eye to eye.
“There are no divorces today,” Sehl said. “You can’t afford one anyway.”
Sehl encouraged the students to visit the different stations in any order and to spend their money however they wanted.
“You’re the ones making decisions today about what you purchase,” Sehl said.
There were a few rules, such as needing to buy a house before getting utilities, and needing to buy a car before getting insurance. Sehl encouraged the married couples to make big financial decisions together.
“When you buy a car, if he gets a Porsche and she gets a bus pass, that makes my little heart sad,” Sehl said.
He added that the students can always go to the extra money station to get some additional funds, but it will require them to get another job.
“You might need to drive for Uber or work a night shift,” Sehl said.
The job station was the first stop for “married” sophomores Emily Smith and Jackson Craig. Emily said Jackson needed to bring in some more money to make the partnership more equal. Jackson joked that he is a “trophy husband.”
“You better have dinner done by the time I get home,” Emily replied with a laugh.
The child care station featured baby dolls, and a few minutes into the event Sehl triggered several of the dolls to start crying as he handed them out to random students. The high school students learned how difficult it can be to hold a crying baby in one hand while trying to sign paperwork with the other.
PHS Principal Jeff Hines said he loved how some of the students instinctively started rocking the doll and quietly shushing to try and calm the baby.
The gym was bustling with activity throughout the event as students went station to station and tried to manage their money as best they could.
“I’m married to an accountant who is MIA,” one girl said to a group of friends as she made her way to each booth by herself.
At the conclusion of the event, Sehl talked with the students about what they learned from the experience.
He said some students will respond with “I’m never moving out,” but others talk about having a greater appreciation for what their parents provide, and that is Sehl’s ultimate goal.
I want them to go home and tell their parents, “thank you,” Sehl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.