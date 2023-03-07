Members of The Hurricanes from Sunflower Elementary finished second in the 4-8th grade division and also won the Judges Choice Award at the KidWind competition in Burlington. Pictured are: Maverick Weis, Callen Bogard, Zane Gonzalez, Tirzah Sears and engineers from the Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant.
PAOLA — Several Paola students earned awards at the Southeast Kansas KidWind Challenge on Friday, March 3, in Burlington.
Students from Sunflower Elementary, Paola Middle School and Paola High School joined others from throughout the region at the event.
The students created teams to design, build and test a functional, creative wind turbine. They then tested the turbines in a wind tunnel at the competition, as well as taking a knowledge quiz and presenting to a judge’s panel.
Sunflower fifth-grade science teacher and KidWind coach Michelle Haley said nine Sunflower fifth-graders participated in the competition, and one of their teams named The Hurricanes finished in second place in the 4-8th grade division and also won the Judges Choice Award. The team has now been invited to the state finals March 25 in Topeka.
Another Sunflower team named The Wind Warriors won the Most Artistic Award.
Both teams competed in many events, including the wind tunnel competition to see how many joules they could produce. They also completed an instant challenge with gears.
One of the Paola Middle School teams named Anubis also qualified for the state finals by finishing in first place in the 4-8th grade division and winning the Gearhead Award.
A Paola High School team named DI-Wires finished in second place in the 9-12th grade division, and the team members also won the Judges Choice Award and Gearhead Award. They also qualified for the state finals, Haley said.
