PAOLA — Paola USD 368 will be busy during the next year tackling a variety of projects throughout the school district.
Paola school board members recently approved the district’s 2020-21 capital outlay project list, which includes 78 projects totaling $1,884,240.41. They also approved the district’s 2020-21 technology capital outlay list, which includes 12 projects totaling $238,397.
One project, in particular, will be visible to local residents as they drive by Paola Middle School. Paola Superintendent Matt Meek said the old tennis courts next to the middle school parking lot will be removed to make room for more parking. The school district has new tennis courts east of the original greenhouse at Paola High School.
According to the project list, the old tennis court fence will be removed, 78 post holes will be filled with concrete and curbing will be installed at a cost of $5,800. Asphalt work will then be done on the lot at a cost of $3,881.
Some of the most expensive projects on the capital outlay list include: Replacing failed preheat coils and adding demand controlled ventilation to HVAC units at Paola High School for a total cost of $266,597; replacing portions of the roof at Paola High School for a total cost of $205,000; replacing eight rooftop HVAC units at Paola Middle School with high efficiency heat pump rooftop units for a total cost of $155,000; installing epoxy flooring in the Paola High School commons area for a total cost of $120,455.50; and replacing the boiler at the Hillsdale Learning Center with a high efficiency water boiler for a total cost of $109,985.
