PAOLA — Paola USD 368 is conducting a survey that school district officials hope will bring more clarity as to why a majority of mail-ballot voters chose not to support the district’s recent $40 million bond proposal.

The proposed projects included a variety of improvements and maintenance work at each of the school district’s aging buildings, but the bond proposal failed by 77 votes. There were 1,583 “No” votes and 1,506 “Yes” votes in the September special mail-ballot election.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos