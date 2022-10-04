PAOLA — Paola USD 368 is conducting a survey that school district officials hope will bring more clarity as to why a majority of mail-ballot voters chose not to support the district’s recent $40 million bond proposal.
The proposed projects included a variety of improvements and maintenance work at each of the school district’s aging buildings, but the bond proposal failed by 77 votes. There were 1,583 “No” votes and 1,506 “Yes” votes in the September special mail-ballot election.
The district’s online Google document bond survey can be found at bit.ly/usd368bondsurvey, and Superintendent Matt Meek said the plan is to post a link on the school district’s website.
In addition, Meek said an email with a link has been sent to parents, and he’s also asked the Paola Chamber of Commerce to help spread the word about the survey throughout the community.
The survey asks 14 questions, with some determining the connection the person has to the district and others asking specific details about the bond proposal.
Those who take the survey will be asked if they voted “yes” or “no” in the special Sept. 8 mail-ballot election, and they will also be asked to provide more details about what aspects of the bond proposal they liked or disliked.
Multiple survey questions focus on communication as the district tries to determine how people prefer to receive school district information and how the district can better communicate with voters in the future.
Paola school board members gave Meek the go-ahead to create the online survey during their monthly board meeting in September. Also, during that meeting, school board members agreed the district needs to pursue another bond election next spring.
“Our needs didn’t go away,” Meek said, adding that the proposed projects involving HVAC, roof repairs and asphalt work are all end-of-life issues.
School board member Amanda Martell agreed that the projects need to get done.
“You have to do this stuff, Martell said. “They’re non-negotiables.”
Meek said another option would be to just try and tackle as many projects as possible moving forward using capital outlay funds.
Jimmy Hay, USD 368’s director of finance, talked about the difficulties with that approach. Hay said the district already spends about $2 million each year on budgeted capital outlay projects, not including computers, which means it would take 20 years at that pace to complete all of the $40 million proposed bond projects.
“It’s very expensive to maintain buildings,” Hay said, giving the example of the issue with the hot water pipes at Paola High School that sprang up in 2018 and ended up costing about $1 million to fix.
The school board members agreed that their best option is to seek another bond proposal next spring, but Meek said the survey is an essential first step toward learning why the last bond issue failed and how it may need to be modified to succeed.
Meek first gave the school board members the option to hire a company to conduct another statistically accurate telephone survey like the one the district did about five years ago. Meek said the questions could cover a variety of district topics, and bond questions could be added at the end.
The cost of such a phone survey, though, could be as much as $15,000, Meek said.
The school board members agreed that the public could balk at that cost, so they decided to create the survey in-house and offer it online, even though they realize it won’t be as statistically accurate, and it could include opinions from people who don’t live within district boundaries.
With the online survey being launched in October, Meek said a tentative timeline could see another community group being formed in November followed by ballot language possibly being approved at the December school board meeting.
School board members encouraged community members who are interested in joining the community group to contact the school district office.
Meek also said the school district will continue to work with design firm DLR Group and construction manager agent Newkirk Novak Construction Partners.
There are no longer regular spring elections in Kansas, so it will cost the district financially to either hold another mail-ballot election or pay to open polling locations and conduct an in-person election next spring.
Meek told the school board members that mail-ballot elections are usually more successful, and the district would likely get a better voter turnout than an in-person election.
Ballots for the recent special election were mailed out Aug. 19 to 8,602 registered voters within the Paola USD 368 boundaries, and 3,094 were returned to the Miami County Clerk’s Office by the noon deadline Sept. 8. That put the voter turnout at 36 percent.
Miami County Clerk Janet White said the final cost of that mail-ballot election is not yet available, but she did provide cost numbers for mail-ballot elections that Paola USD 368 and Louisburg USD 416 both did in 2015.
Louisburg USD 416 was looking for the authority to maintain its existing LOB (Local Option Budget) at 33 percent, and Paola USD 368 was looking for the authority to increase its LOB from 30 percent of the general fund up to 33 percent. Louisburg’s passed in March of 2015 by more than 78 percent, but Paola’s passed by just 35 votes in May of 2015.
Louisburg’s mail-ballot election cost the district $17,867.09, and Paola’s mail-ballot election cost the district $23,564.87, according to numbers provided by White.
In the spring of 2014, Paola USD 368 conducted an in-person bond election in which 70 percent of voters approved a $17 million bond issue. That election cost the district $3,692.53, according to numbers provided by Hay.
White said an early rough estimate for what it would cost Paola USD 368 to conduct an in-person election next spring would be about $12,000.
Welcome to the discussion.
