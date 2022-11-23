PAOLA — Paola USD 368 is considering contracting out its food service, but no official decision has been made.

Paola Superintendent Matt Meek told school board members during their October meeting that the school district will be looking for a new food service director next year, so if they ever wanted to consider contracting out the food service operation, now would be a good time.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

