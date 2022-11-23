PAOLA — Paola USD 368 is considering contracting out its food service, but no official decision has been made.
Paola Superintendent Matt Meek told school board members during their October meeting that the school district will be looking for a new food service director next year, so if they ever wanted to consider contracting out the food service operation, now would be a good time.
The school board members listened to a presentation made by David Howard and Kay Divelbiss of Opaa! Food Management based in Chesterfield, Mo.
Howard said Opaa! provides food service to several school districts throughout the Midwest, including 67 of the 73 districts in Kansas that contract out food service.
Howard said they just started working with Louisburg, and they also work with Prairie View and Ottawa.
Meek and the Oppa! officials agreed that they don’t want to lose any of the existing school district food service staff members. Those staff members could either stay on as Paola USD 368 employees or become Oppa! employees depending on how the arrangement is set up if approved.
Meek said it could even be an opportunity for current employees to retire and start receiving benefits from KPERS and then come back to work as an Oppa! employee.
Howard’s presentation said Oppa! can provide a variety of daily student choices, including made-from-scratch options like roast turkey, meatloaf and spaghetti, to go along with favorites like pizza, cheeseburgers and spicy chicken sandwiches.
Other available options included a fresh fruit and vegetable bar, as well as breakfast menu items like biscuits and gravy, waffles and breakfast burritos. He also talked about a second chance breakfast program started at other schools that targets students who don’t get to school early enough to have a hot breakfast before the bell rings.
No official decision was made at the October meeting, but during a later meeting school board members gave Meek the verbal go-ahead to seek a bid for contracting out food service.
