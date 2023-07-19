230719_mr_school_bond_01

PAOLA – Paola USD 368 has finalized the ballot language for its $40 million school bond proposal, and now its fate will be in the hands of voters during the Nov. 7 general election.

Paola school board members unanimously approved the bond election resolution and subsequent paperwork during their July 10 meeting.

