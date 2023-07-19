PAOLA – Paola USD 368 has finalized the ballot language for its $40 million school bond proposal, and now its fate will be in the hands of voters during the Nov. 7 general election.
Paola school board members unanimously approved the bond election resolution and subsequent paperwork during their July 10 meeting.
A specific breakdown of the bond proposal is now posted on the district’s website at usd368.org.
If approved, the $40 million bond would be used to fund projects at each of the school district’s buildings.
Paola High School
Paola High School would receive the largest portion of funds, as $14,479,889 would be used to convert the existing weight room into space for career and technical programs; relocate the weight room to the nearby multipurpose room and add a second floor; upgrade the existing culinary kitchen to commercial quality; remodel student services, including student collaborative spaces; upgrade lighting, sound, acoustics, and finishes in the theater; upgrade interior doors for security throughout the building; replace the clock system; upgrade lighting and flooring; upgrade heating and air conditioning systems; and repair settlement cracks in the academic wing.
Paola Middle School
Paola Middle School would receive $7,908,423 to relocate and upgrade the existing middle school library and expand the commons area; upgrade heating and air conditioning systems; replace outdated plumbing fixtures; remove an unused cooling tower; upgrade lighting and flooring; and upgrade interior doors for security.
Cottonwood Elementary
Cottonwood Elementary would receive $6,682,143 to construct two additional early childhood classrooms; add parking and improve the existing parent pickup/drop-off; upgrade playground surfacing for safety and accessibility; upgrade flooring; upgrade heating and air conditioning systems; and upgrade existing domestic water service.
Sunflower Elementary
Sunflower Elementary would receive $3,051,788 to replace outdated plumbing fixtures; upgrade lighting and flooring; upgrade playground surfacing for safety and accessibility; seal leaks in exiting windows; and upgrade handicapped accessible signage.
Campus Improvements
Portions of the roofs at all of the district’s schools would be refurbished or replaced; and kitchen equipment throughout the district would be upgraded at a total cost of $5,964,183.
Hillsdale Learning Academy
Hillsdale Learning Academy would receive $1,913,574 to correct settlement cracking and site drainage issues; upgrade heating and air conditioning systems; install energy-efficient windows in the gymnasium; recondition existing exterior building walls; upgrade handicapped accessible signage and upgrade lighting and flooring.
School district leaders and school board members have been discussing the need for another bond ever since USD 368’s previous $40 million bond proposal failed in September 2022 during a mail-ballot election.
The bond would have addressed end-of-life issues at each of the district’s buildings, and officials say those needs haven’t gone away.
Cottonwood Elementary was built in 2000 and is the district’s newest building, while Paola Middle School is the oldest being built in 1969.
Superintendent Matt Meek said the two new early childhood classrooms would be built in the northwest portion of Cottonwood Elementary, and he emphasized that they would not be used for daycare. Instead, he said there would be four half-day sessions offered for 3- and 4-year-olds who have learning struggles but don’t qualify for special education preschool.
“The more we can do to help kids be kindergarten ready, the better,” Meek said.
Board member Kelly Franke pointed out that the new classrooms and program could help fill the void left by Paola Head Start, which is no longer being offered. She also said more kids are entering kindergarten without knowing letters, numbers, names and other basics.
Meek said the school district has also seen an increase in behavioral issues since the pandemic, and he believes social interaction in preschool can help combat that at an early age.
The exact ballot language for the bond proposal is listed below.
Shall the following be adopted? Shall Unified School District No. 368, Miami County, Kansas (Paola), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $40,000,000, to pay the costs to: (a) construct, furnish and equip a Pre-K addition at Cottonwood Elementary; (b) renovate and modernize learning spaces at Paola High School, and include expanded Career and Technical Education classroom space; (c) renovate and modernize learning spaces at Paola Middle School; (d) make needed upgrades to maintain district facilities and buildings; (e) make safety improvements to elementary playgrounds and related areas at Cottonwood and Sunflower Elementary Schools; and (f) make all necessary improvements related thereto; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), K.S.A. 72-5457, and K.S.A. 72-5458 et seq.?
