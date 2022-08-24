PAOLA — A total of 16 new Paola USD 368 teachers met at the district office on Monday, Aug. 8, to get more acquainted with the district during an orientation led by Tammy Thomasson, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
Another new but familiar face was also present, as Justin Burchett has taken over as Paola USD 368’s assistant superintendent for human resources. Burchett previously served as superintendent of Osawatomie 367.
The following is a list of brief bios for the new teachers.
COTTONWOOD ELEMENTARY
Ashley Davis
Kindergarten teacher
Ashley is a lifetime Paola resident, graduating from Osawatomie High School in 2001. She had many experiences along the way that led her to meet her husband, Ryan Davis, also a Paola resident. They married in June 2009 and settled in the Hillsdale area, purchasing his grandparent’s property. They made it a very beautiful area to raise their two girls, Alayna and Chloe. They are currently in sixth and seventh grade at Paola Middle School. In 2021, she received her master’s degree in education from Ottawa University. For the past six years she has worked at Cottonwood Elementary as a paraprofessional with preschool age up to second-graders. Her heart has always been set to teach where she found the passion and love for education. That dream is becoming a reality this 2022-2023 school year when she gets the privilege to be a kindergarten teacher at Cottonwood Elementary. She looks forward to all the bright eager students ready to have fun, learn and grow together.
Victoria Thomas
Kindergarten teacher
Victoria is a first-year teacher from Lee’s Summit, Mo. She attended the University of Central Missouri (UCM). She has been married a little over three years to her husband, Troy. They have a sweet 8-month-old little boy named Beckett. They are currently building their forever home here and are so excited to be here. Victoria also has a sister who will be a freshman in Paola this year. Victoria said she is looking forward to building relationships with all of her coworkers and administration. Most importantly, she is looking forward to meeting her students.
Cassidy Van Ness
First-grade teacher
Cassidy is from Paola, but her husband, Morgan, joined the Air Force, so they have been away for 20 years. He retired in July, so they are now living in Gardner and home for good. They have three boys, ages 20, 19 and 14. Cassidy attended Fort Hays State University. Her experience includes 3.5 years as a reading lab teacher aide, one year as a second-grade teacher, and six months as a long-term sub for fourth grade. She is looking forward to getting to know everyone (staff, students and their families are included). She plans to jump in and start off strong.
SUNFLOWER ELEMENTARY
Brittney Bonham
Counselor
Brittney is originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, but has lived in Kansas off and on since 2003. She graduated from Fort Hays State University in 2019 with a M.S. in clinical counseling, and in 2007 with a B.S. in psychology. She is currently working on completing the school counseling program through FHSU and plans to complete that within the next year. She is married and has three children, three dogs and one cat. Her family loves to be outdoors and to spend time at the lake. Before coming to Sunflower, she worked as a children’s therapist at a community mental health center and then in private practice. This school year, she said she is looking forward to working with students and being part of a great team. She is really excited for this school year to start.
Lauren Snyder
Title 1 reading teacher
Lauren is originally from Glenwood, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa State University. She recently moved to Paola with her husband and three kids from Tonganoxie, Kan., and they are excited to be here. She is very passionate about literacy instruction and can’t wait to get started. Her experience includes two years K-12 ELL, five years in kindergarten, and five years in first grade.
PAOLA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Carmen Amren
Computer applications
Carmen said she is excited to meet her students and coworkers. Teaching will be her second career. She has a BS in business and was in sales for many years. She is looking forward to making computer applications relevant to the real world for her students. Last year, she was a substitute teacher for USD 416 in Louisburg. She discovered that her favorite grades to teach are sixth, seventh and eighth grades. She said middle school students are awesome. She and her husband, Mark, have three children: Jadyn, Blake and Max. Jadyn will be a sophomore at MSU, Blake will be a junior, and Max will be an eighth-grader this fall. She said she is looking forward to meeting her students.
Garrett Bates
Seventh-grade biology
Garrett grew up in the Overland Park area and later attended Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. He is looking forward to not only teaching at Paola Middle School but also getting involved in some coaching — he was a college track athlete. In his time away from school, he enjoys the great outdoors (mainly fishing) and working on cars. He cannot wait to join the Paola community. His experience includes college and student teaching.
Josh Cavender
Leadership and organization skills
Josh has an elementary education degree from Kansas State University, master’s of curriculum instruction from Wichita State, master’s of administration and leadership from Benedictine, and master’s of digital technology and learning from Kansas State University. As an educator, he said he understands the importance of creating lifelong learners in a rigorous academic setting, instilling core values, and building leaders; one child at a time. Teaching to him is not a job you clock in and clock out daily, it’s a passion that drives him to find those “teacher moments” that help students approach the opportunities in front of them in a confident and positive manner. Teaching is taking the time to help them become problem solvers in their academic work and the real world, to help boost self-esteem within each child, and to have them walk through the door each day with a smile and leave with a smile, knowing the knowledge they gained will stay with them for a lifetime.
Nick Thimesch
Seventh/eighth grade social studies/football and basketball coach
Nick is from Garden Plain, Kan. He went to Emporia State and graduated from Wichita State. He currently is studying at Pittsburg State Online for a master’s in educational leadership. He recently married Jill Thimesch (Starling), and they bought a house in southern Spring Hill. His experience includes three years of teaching and four years of coaching. He said he is excited to work with middle school students again and getting the football season started.
PAOLA HIGH SCHOOL
Amber Dickey
Math teacher
Amber is originally from Paola. She graduated from Paola High School and went on to attend Ottawa University. After college, she began teaching high school math at Ottawa High School, where she taught for five years.
Dylan Dolisi
Academic Completion Program instructor
Dylan was born and raised in Paola and is excited to be a teacher with the same school district he started kindergarten in. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Ottawa University and received a master’s degree from Western Governor’s University. When he’s not teaching, he is usually around his wonderful wife, Athena, who is the perfect partner for their regular family game nights or the (infrequent) nights spent reading and relaxing at home. He is looking forward to a great school year filled with lots of learning, growing and laughing. His experience includes five years as a GED instructor with the Paola Adult Education Center.
Joshua Furnish
Industrial arts instructor
Joshua has lived and worked in Paola for the past 37 years. He graduated from Paola High School in 2013 and then attended Emporia State University for his bachelors and then completed his masters at Pittsburg State University. After teaching at the college level for a couple of years, he began teaching at Anderson County Jr./Sr. High School in Garnett. He is now returning to his home school, where he hopes he will be given the opportunity to remain for many years.
Kelley Johnson
ELA and debate teacher
Kelley and her husband are originally from Salina. They moved to Paola with their four children in 2016 and welcomed their fifth child in 2019. This year, all five children will attend school in Paola. Their oldest is a senior, they have two daughters in middle school, one at Sunflower, and the youngest will attend preschool at Cottonwood. Kelley attended Kansas State University majoring in social work, but she is back at KSU working on a degree in communication studies. She is excited to return to USD 368 and to be teaching full-time in her home community. Her previous experience includes various forms of social work, including mental health and foster care. She also worked as a paraprofessional at Cottonwood. Most recently, she has been working as a preschool teacher in Shawnee Mission.
Jessica Meade
Science teacher
Jessica grew up in Olathe. She received her bachelor’s degree from Baker and Emporia State and her master’s degree from Emporia State. She and her family have lived in Paola for 20 years. She is married and has four children, all in Paola schools. She is looking forward to being in the same building as some of her children. Her experience includes student teaching at PHS, and teaching at Shawnee Mission Northwest and Prairie View.
Marie Palmer
Spanish
Marie was born and raised in southwest Iowa. After high school, she attended Northwest Missouri State University to pursue her education in Spanish and International Business. She is looking forward to being a Panther. Her previous experience includes teaching Spanish I-IV for two years in her hometown.
Tate Shumard
Business teacher, JH football coach, HS women’s basketball coach, FBLA Sponsor
Tate is beginning his third year teaching, with the first two at Anderson County High School. In addition to being the new business teacher, Tate plans to be heavily invested in several extracurricular activities through his roles as a member of the JH football and high school women’s basketball coaching staffs. Additionally, he will be sponsoring the Paola FBLA Chapter. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas in 2019. He also recently graduated from Fort Hays State University in May 2022 with a master’s degree in education. He has been a Kansan his entire life. He grew up in Fowler, a tiny southwestern Kansas town. He and his wife, Mikala, have actually lived in Paola for almost a year, as they bought their first home there in September. They love the community and have been heavily involved as a member of the Paola Recreation Commission board since January. He and his wife are keepers of what they like to call the Shumard Zoo. They have two dogs and two cats who they invest entirely too much time and money into. He said he is excited to be a Panther and get to work. He was drawn by the culture of the district and believes it will be a great fit that will allow him to continue to do great things in the classroom and beyond.
