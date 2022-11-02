PAOLA — Paola USD 368 school board members and district administrators are focusing on feedback from the community as they plan to map out the details of another planned bond election in the spring of 2023.

More than 300 people responded to the school district’s recent online Google document bond survey, which has shed more light on why a majority of mail-ballot voters chose not to support the district’s recent $40 million bond proposal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos