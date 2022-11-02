PAOLA — Paola USD 368 school board members and district administrators are focusing on feedback from the community as they plan to map out the details of another planned bond election in the spring of 2023.
More than 300 people responded to the school district’s recent online Google document bond survey, which has shed more light on why a majority of mail-ballot voters chose not to support the district’s recent $40 million bond proposal.
The September bond proposal narrowly failed by 77 votes, with 1,506 “Yes” votes (48.75 percent) and 1,583 “No” votes (51.25 percent).
School board members reviewed the results of the survey with Paola Superintendent Matt Meek during a special work session Monday, Oct. 24.
The complete survey results are available on the district’s website at www.usd368.org. The results are listed as part of the work session agenda in Board Docs under the Board of Education tab.
Responses are grouped by people who voted no, yes or not at all in the mail-ballot election.
There was a wide variety of responses, but the school board members realized in general community members needed to be better informed about the bond issue.
Board member Amanda Martell suggested that the district release some type of information explaining what type of things can and can’t be funded by a bond issue. She specifically referenced comments from people asking for the money to be spent on teacher salaries or bringing back in-town busing, although neither can be funded by a bond issue.
Martell also suggested removing the line item for turf replacement at end of life because it received a lot of negative community feedback, even though it was a small portion of the bond issue.
Board member Scott Golubski agreed about removing the turf line item, and he suggested shifting that funding into more technical education offerings, which has received positive community feedback. The September bond proposal did include a career and technical education addition at Paola High School.
Board member Tim Kelley said some community members said they couldn’t visualize the improvements, so he suggested some type of public open house or conceptual drawings to better explain the proposal in the spring.
Board member Kelly Franke said having an active “vote yes” committee with community members working to promote the bond for a longer period of time before the spring election would also help.
Board member Randy Rausch said it appears some community members are still voting “no” because they were against the 2014 bond issue and the turf ballfields.
He also said the survey comments revealed some confusion about when the current school district bonds will be paid off. Although the 2014 bond issue was scheduled to be paid off in 2028, Director Finance Jimmy Hay’s budget presentation said that based on assumed assessed value growth and state aid percentage, the current outstanding balances from bond series from 2014, 2016 and 2017 totaling $10,160,000 could pay off as early as 2024.
The school district’s $40 million bond proposal in September would not have increased the district’s mill levy, which is the rate in which property taxes are collected. The new bonds were expected to replace the ones being paid off.
Several of the survey comments questioned the use of bond revenue for end-of-life issues, with things like asphalt replacement specifically being questioned.
Meek said there was $1.1 million in the bond proposal for asphalt replacement at Sunflower Elementary and Paola Middle School, and the district will need to save money for those projects if they are removed from the spring bond proposal.
Meek added that the planned additional parking at Cottonwood Elementary would be used for more than just the ballfields, as parking is also needed for staff and visitors during school events.
Some survey comments also were in favor of the performing arts center addition at Paola High School that was initially part of the September bond proposal but removed after discussion during a community focus group because of its large cost.
School district officials are planning another community focus group meeting to take place Tuesday, Nov. 29, and community members are encouraged to attend to help shape the spring bond proposal. The exact time and location will be finalized at the Nov. 14 school board meeting.
“The more ideas the merrier,” board member Cathy Macfarlane said.
