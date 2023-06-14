PAOLA — Paola USD 368 school board members have agreed to utilize Taher as the district’s food service management company effective July 1.
School board members made the decision during their April board meeting after listening to a presentation made by Taher representatives.
It’s a move district officials had been considering for several months. In October of 2022, Paola Superintendent Matt Meek told school board members that Bill Rosich, the food service director at that time, would be resigning due to moving out of the area, so if they ever wanted to consider contracting out the food service operation, this would be the time. The district has been handling its food service operation in-house.
At that time, the school district was looking into Opaa!, which provides food service to several school districts throughout the Midwest.
During the April school board meeting, Meek said Opaa! chose not to submit a bid because Paola USD 368 has a central service kitchen at Paola High School, rather than a full kitchen at each school.
Meek said that in December, Paola USD 368 sent a request for proposals to multiple food service management companies, and two companies submitted proposals — Taher and Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE).
Paola school district officials liked Taher the best on paper, and some school board members and district administrators visited Taher’s operation at the school district in Clinton, Mo., to see how they operated.
Shauna Strüb, Taher regional vice president of business development, and Jeri Crater, Taher vice president of operations for the Midwest region, both spoke at the April school board meeting.
Meek said the school district’s current food service employees will remain school district employees, but they will be given the option to become a Taher employee if they so choose. That could give some employees the opportunity to retire and start receiving benefits from KPERS and then come back to work as a Taher employee.
The new food service director will be a Taher employee, and new hires will be transferred to Taher, Meek said. He added that the current staff is doing a fantastic job, and it’s his hope that Taher can help enhance and support their work since the company specializes in food service.
“We want to build upon what Bill has built throughout the years,” Strüb said, adding that Taher will look to maintain unique aspects of Paola’s previous food service operation, such as a staff baker providing fresh bread.
“We want to take the good things you have been doing and build upon them,” Strüb said.
School board member Cathy Macfarlane asked about uniforms, and Crater said Taher typically asks its food service employees to all wear similar apparel so that students and staff members know who they are approaching.
The Taher representatives also said they are not concerned that Paola USD 368 has a central service kitchen at PHS, with smaller kitchens at the other schools.
“It’s amazing what we can do in little, small places,” Crater said.
Meek also announced that the school district won’t be able to offer the summer food program this year like it has the past couple of years since the Covid pandemic began, but he emphasized that it has nothing to do with the Taher change. The federal food service waiver expired, and Paola USD 368 does not qualify under current guidelines, Meek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.