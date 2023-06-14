230614_mr_food_service_01

Taher is Paola USD 368’s new food service management company.

 Image courtesy of Taher

PAOLA — Paola USD 368 school board members have agreed to utilize Taher as the district’s food service management company effective July 1.

School board members made the decision during their April board meeting after listening to a presentation made by Taher representatives.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

