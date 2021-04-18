PAOLA – Paola USD 368 officials announced during a school board meeting April 12 that they plan to maintain the district’s mask-wearing policy at least through the end of the school year.
Superintendent Matt Meek said masks have allowed the district to maintain in-person classes this school year. He added that even though the state no longer has a mask mandate in place, the quarantine guidelines from the Miami County Health Department are still in place.
He referenced a recent example of one positive case being reported in the district during the previous week. Had students not been wearing masks, a total of 43 would have been quarantined from that one case, Meek said.
The school board members agreed that it makes sense to maintain the mask policy, especially with only six weeks until the end of school and graduation possibly being affected by quarantines if the masks were removed.
Meek also talked with the school board members about the recently passed Kansas Senate Bill 40, which modifies procedures under the Kansas Emergency Management Act and, among other things, allows parents and guardians to file a grievance against a school district if they feel they are being wrongly impacted by a protocol.
If a grievance is filed, Meek said a hearing must be held within 72 hours, so he recommended that the board appoint him as the district’s SB 40 hearing officer. The school board unanimously approved the recommendation, as well as a SB 40 hearing request form that will be placed on the district’s website.
Meek said the school board would have to convene within seven days of a hearing if one were to take place. He pointed out, though, that the school district’s reopening plan was adopted last August and last updated in January. Therefore, if a grievance were to be filed based on a policy that is a part of that plan, such as masks, the request for a hearing could be denied because it is outside the 30-day window listed in the legislation.
Meek said he is confident the existing plan can get them successfully through the rest of the school year.
“I believe our reopening plan works,” Meek said.
In other business during the April 12 meeting, school board members approved the planned 2021-22 capital outlay projects.
The plan includes 82 projects totaling about $2.2 million. The school district’s capital outlay budget is $2.1 million, but Director of Finance Jimmy Hay said there are several HVAC projects on the list that could qualify for about $775,000 in ESSER funding because they would improve air quality.
ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
Hay said HVAC projects are the most expense items on the district’s capital outlay list, followed by roofing, flooring, asphalt parking lots and technology.
