Agnes Dillard (left) and Sara Cornett work to get Paola USD 368 school bond ballots ready to be mailed out to residents. The Miami County Clerk’s Office has been busy in recent days as workers prepare to mail the ballots out Friday, Aug. 19. They must be returned by Thursday, Sept. 8.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Residents who live within the boundaries of Paola USD 368 soon will receive a ballot in the mail for the school district’s $40 million bond proposal.

Workers have been busy at the Miami County Clerk’s office stuffing envelopes with ballots and getting them prepared to be mailed out Friday, Aug. 19. Ballots will be due back by noon on Thursday, Sept. 8.

