Agnes Dillard (left) and Sara Cornett work to get Paola USD 368 school bond ballots ready to be mailed out to residents. The Miami County Clerk’s Office has been busy in recent days as workers prepare to mail the ballots out Friday, Aug. 19. They must be returned by Thursday, Sept. 8.
PAOLA — Residents who live within the boundaries of Paola USD 368 soon will receive a ballot in the mail for the school district’s $40 million bond proposal.
Workers have been busy at the Miami County Clerk’s office stuffing envelopes with ballots and getting them prepared to be mailed out Friday, Aug. 19. Ballots will be due back by noon on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Paola USD 368 officials have stressed that the bond proposal will not increase the tax rate, which means the mill levy will remain the same. Taxes may increase, though, if a property’s assessed valuation increases.
If voters approve the bond issue, Paola school board members have already selected Newkirk Novak Construction Partners as the construction manager agent for the projects. Construction is scheduled to begin the summer of 2023.
The projects include a variety of improvements and maintenance work at each of the school district’s buildings. District officials have said the buildings are aging, with the newest being Cottonwood Elementary at 22 years old, and the oldest being Paola Middle School at 50 years old.
Earlier this year, a community group of parents and patrons met to discuss what projects to include in the bond, with the goal being to keep the mill rate for bond and interest at or below the current rate.
Initial plans for the bond projects included a new performing arts center at Paola High School, but that was removed by members of the community group because the cost was too substantial.
A breakdown of the proposed bond projects is listed below, and bond information can also be found on the school district’s website at usd368.org.
Paola High School ($6,125,604)
Career and technical education addition
Renovations and modernization of learning spaces
Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades
Paola Middle School ($9,918,612)
Renovations and modernization of learning spaces
Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades
Sunflower Elementary ($3,114,392)
Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades
Playground upgrades, soft play surface
Cottonwood Elementary ($3,853,630)
Pre-K classroom addition
Reconfigured and expanded car pickup lanes
Additional parking for school and baseball/softball complex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.