PAOLA – If voters approve Paola USD 368’s $40 million bond proposal this fall, the school district knows which company it wants to oversee the projects.
Paola school board members, during their June meeting, agreed to select Newkirk Novak Construction Partners as the construction manager agent for the proposed 2022 bond election.
The company was founded in 2017 by Lynn Newkirk and John Novak, who previously spent several years working together for JE Dunn Construction Inc.
JE Dunn was the construction manager for Paola USD 368’s last major bond proposal, which was a $17 million bond issue that received 70 percent voter approval in 2014.
School board member Scott Golubski said he liked that Newkirk and Novak had experience previously working with the school district, and he said it appeared during the interview process that they wanted it more than anybody else.
School board member Randy Rausch agreed.
“I like what they bring to the table,” Rausch said. “I think they’ll serve us very well.”
Paola Superintendent Matt Meek said Newkirk Novak also employs former JE Dunn employee Brandon Stanley, who was the project manager for the school district’s last set of bond projects.
JE Dunn and Nabholz Construction were the other two companies that interviewed with the school district.
The $40 million bond proposal includes planned improvements and maintenance work at all of the district’s school buildings. School board members have already seen conceptual drawings from DLR Group, which is the same design firm that helped plan Paola USD 368’s last major bond proposal in 2014.
Initial plans for the bond projects included a new performing arts center at Paola High School, but Meek said that was removed by members of a community group that helped vet the projects and scope of the bond issue.
“Although there was support of the performing arts center, the cost was too substantial to bundle it with the other projects,” Meek said. “The goal of the committee was to keep the mill rate for bond and interest at or below our current rate, which this proposal does.”
The bond proposal will be a special mail ballot election scheduled for Sept. 8, Meek said.
A breakdown of planned projects and estimated costs at each building is posted on the school district’s website.
Paola High School ($6,125,604)
- Career and technical education addition
- Renovations and modernization of learning spaces
- Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades
Paola Middle School ($9,918,612)
- Renovations and modernization of learning spaces
- Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades
Sunflower Elementary ($3,114,392)
- Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades
- Playground upgrades, soft play surface
Cottonwood Elementary ($3,853,630)
- Pre-K classroom addition
- Reconfigured and expanded car pickup lanes
- Additional parking for school and baseball/softball complex
- Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades
- Playground upgrades, soft play surface
Districtwide ($16,987,762)
- Roofing replacements, exterior maintenance
- Asphalt replacement
- Turf replacement when at end of life
- Owners contingency
