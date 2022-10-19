Paola USD 368 is still conducting a survey that school district officials hope will bring more clarity as to why a majority of mail-ballot voters chose not to support the district’s recent $40 million bond proposal.
PAOLA — Paola USD 368 is still conducting a survey that school district officials hope will bring more clarity as to why a majority of mail-ballot voters chose not to support the district’s recent $40 million bond proposal.
The district’s online Google document bond survey was released earlier this month, and it can be found at bit.ly/usd368bondsurvey. A link to the survey can also be found on the district’s website at usd368.org.
Superintendent Matt Meek told Paola school board members during their Oct. 10 meeting that the district has received about 300 survey responses so far, mostly from parents.
Paola school board members scheduled a work session for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the central services building in Paola to review the results of the survey.
School board members and district officials have already agreed the district needs to pursue another bond election next spring to help fund needed end-of-life issues at each of the district’s buildings.
A tentative timeline previously discussed by school district officials includes establishing another community group in November, followed by ballot language possibly being approved in December or January for a spring election.
Paola USD 368 is continuing to work with design firm DLR Group and construction manager agent Newkirk Novak Construction Partners.
