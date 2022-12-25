Paola USD 368

Paola USD 368’s Central Services building is currently where members of the Paola school board conduct their meetings.

 File photo

PAOLA — Paola USD 368 officials are now targeting fall 2023 for the district’s next bond proposal, and school board members plan to map out the details during a work session Jan. 5.

School district leaders and school board members have been discussing the need for another bond ever since USD 368’s previous $40 million bond proposal in September failed during a mail-ballot election.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos