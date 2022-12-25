PAOLA — Paola USD 368 officials are now targeting fall 2023 for the district’s next bond proposal, and school board members plan to map out the details during a work session Jan. 5.
School district leaders and school board members have been discussing the need for another bond ever since USD 368’s previous $40 million bond proposal in September failed during a mail-ballot election.
The bond would have addressed end-of-life issues at each of the district’s buildings, and officials say those needs haven’t gone away.
School board members and district leaders have gathered community feedback about the bond from an online Google document survey and a community bond discussion meeting Nov. 29 at Sunflower Elementary.
School board members talked about the bond during their Dec. 12 meeting, and a majority of the members agreed it makes sense to wait until fall 2023 for the next proposal rather than the spring.
Even though they’ve been told that an expected rise in construction costs could add more than $3 million to the overall cost between April and November 2023, the school board members said it is more important to make sure the district has enough time to properly inform voters about the need for the bond.
During the November community meeting it was mentioned that the district may be shifting to a $30 million bond proposal, but school board members weren’t sold on that during their discussion at the Dec. 12 board meeting.
Board member Randy Rausch said it might make more sense to keep the proposal at $40 million and put more money into the items the community most supported, such as the technical education addition at Paola High School.
The board members agreed to schedule a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the central services building to discuss the bond and map out a strategic plan for moving forward.
The board members asked to speak with teachers and some students during the work session.
