PAOLA — Paola USD 368 officials got some feedback on their new $30 million school bond proposal during a recent community meeting, but the exact details of the plan have not yet been finalized.
About a dozen community members joined Paola school board members, district administrators, school principals, and representatives of DLR Group, Newkirk Novak Construction Partners and other district consultants for a community bond discussion meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Sunflower Elementary.
Superintendent Matt Meek said the goal of the meeting was to review community responses from a recent online Google document survey about the failed $40 million bond proposal in September, review revised plans for a $30 million bond proposal, and split into small groups to brainstorm topics like when the next bond should be proposed and what items should be prioritized.
The September mail-ballot $40 million bond proposal narrowly failed by 77 votes, with 1,506 “Yes” votes (48.75 percent) and 1,583 “No” votes (51.25 percent).
School board members and district officials have already agreed the district needs to pursue another bond election, likely next spring or next fall, to help fund needed end-of-life issues at each of the district’s buildings.
Meek said during the community meeting that the projects are not deferred maintenance, as the school district continues to spend about $2 million each year on budgeted capital outlay projects. Instead, the projects would deal with end-of-life issues with the aging facilities.
“The needs are getting bigger than what our capital outlay will allow,” Meek said.
While discussing the survey results, Meek said the proposed career and technical education addition at Paola High School received some of the highest support from community members, and the district plans to highlight that in the new $30 million bond proposal.
The previously proposed end-of-life projects involving asphalt replacement and turf field replacement received some of the lowest support from community members, so those items have been removed from the new bond proposal, Meek said.
DLR Group Project Leader Andy Anderson used a slideshow presentation to show attendees at the community meeting what the proposed projects are at each school building. Meek emphasized that nothing is yet set in stone regarding the new proposed $30 million bond.
“You’ve invested a lot of money in these buildings, and you need to maintain them,” Anderson said.
DLR Group is the same architectural design firm that helped plan Paola USD 368’s last major bond proposal, which was a $17 million bond issue that received 70 percent voter approval in 2014.
Newkirk Novak Construction Partners is the construction manager agent for the proposed bond.
Some of the biggest proposed changes at Cottonwood Elementary include reconfiguration of the drop-off drive and additional parking, a new early childhood center addition featuring two classrooms, updates to HVAC and utilities, and upgrades to flooring and the playground.
Similar upgrades are planned at Sunflower Elementary, including improvements to flooring, plumbing, lighting, playground, and media center ceiling.
At Paola Middle School, one of the biggest proposed changes is relocating the existing media center to open up the commons area, where school administrators have struggled to find enough space for lunch and other activities.
Proposed design plans show the media center could be moved to the west and placed alongside a new art classroom, or the media center could be expanded to fill the entire space, and the existing art room could be remodeled.
The community members in attendance said they liked the new artist renderings of the proposed commons area at the middle school because it helped them visualize the change.
Other planned improvements at the middle school include HVAC and kitchen updates, as well as upgrades to flooring, plumbing, electrical and lighting.
The highlight of the planned improvements at Paola High School is the proposed career and technical education addition in the southeast portion of the school. Other planned improvements at the high school include updates to the commons restroom, HVAC, flooring, and clock system, as well as upgrades to the theater lighting, ceilings and lighting throughout the building.
DLR Design Leader Craig Serig helped with the presentation, and those in attendance learned from the DLR representatives that the proposed projects at all of the schools are estimated to cost about $30 million.
The DLR representatives said, though, that there was a 21 percent increase in construction costs in 2021, and costs are expected to increase next year as well.
If the proposed bond is pushed from April to November 2023, the officials said there could be a 12 percent increase in costs, which would amount to about $3.6 million.
Meek said the type of election will also impact the cost. There is no scheduled spring election in 2023, so if the school district chose that time, it would need to either do another mail-ballot special election or pay the county to open up and staff polling locations for a special walk-in election.
In the fall, the district could either do a mail-ballot special election or be included in the planned primary or general elections.
Paola USD 368’s September mail-ballot election cost the district $39,573.26, according to an invoice provided by the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
Miami County Clerk Janet White has said an early rough estimate for what it would cost Paola USD 368 to conduct a special in-person election next spring would be about $12,000.
In the spring of 2014, Paola USD 368 conducted an in-person bond election in which 70 percent of voters approved a $17 million bond issue. That election cost the district $3,692.53, according to numbers provided by Jimmy Hay, Paola USD 368’s director of finance. At that time, local council races were still part of spring elections.
After the projects and costs were reviewed during the community meeting Nov. 29, each table was given several minutes to discuss ideas. Paola school board members and principals split up so there would be district representation at each table along with community members, and after the discussion period, a representative from each table shared their opinions.
“We want to hear feedback from you,” Meek said.
One table said it might be smart to do a better job of highlighting the proposed career and technical education center at the high school, as well as highlight potential gaps in academics that could form as a result of aging facilities.
Another table encouraged the district to explain the need for the early childhood center at Cottonwood and how it will be more than just free daycare.
Another table encouraged the district to explain what things can and can’t be funded by bond revenue, and to use graphs and other visual aids to help illustrate the need for the modernization projects.
The groups all had varying opinions on when the bond election should take place and in which format.
Meek said Paola school board members will discuss the results of the community meeting at their December board meeting, and if the decision is to move forward with a spring ballot question, then the ballot language will need to be finalized soon and sent to the state for approval so it can be in place in January.
