PAOLA - Paola Middle School students are being challenged to join a winning team to help keep them focused and goal-oriented all the way through graduation day.
Paola USD 368 recently became one of 10 pilot school districts in Kansas to implement the TeamMates mentorship program. Students learned about the program during an all-school assembly Tuesday, Oct. 15.
TeamMates was created in 1991 by former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, and it is now utilized by more than 170 school district in five states throughout the Midwest, according to the organization’s website.
Former University of Nebraska standout football player DeMoine Adams was the guest speaker for the assembly, and he told the Paola Middle School students that Osborne challenged him to be a winner on and off the field.
As a defensive end, Adams ended up leading the team in sacks during his time with the Huskers, and he helped Nebraska win the Big 12 conference championship in 1999. He went on to enjoy a five-year pro career in the NFL, CFL and AFL.
“I’m here to recruit students who want to be a part of a winning team,” Adams told the students.
For students who are interested, Adams said the program can provide a mentor who will spend 30 to 40 minutes with them once a week at the school.
To participate in the free program, students must first get parent approval and complete paperwork that talks about their interests and what they would like to get from a mentor. They are then matched with a trained mentor, with girls paired with girls and boys paired with boys.
Adams said the weekly meetings always take place at the school, usually during lunch time. He emphasized that the mentors are not tutors, counselors or therapists. Instead, they are meant to be encouraging friends. A typical meeting, he said, might involve the mentor and mentee playing a game together or talking about life. The meetings are student-led, and the mentors do not come in with an agenda.
“We consider our mentors to be cheerleaders,” Adams said before inviting all of the middle school cheerleaders to stand in the front of the auditorium.
Adams said the game of life is tough, and it makes a big difference if you know someone is there cheering you on. Osborne was one of those cheerleaders in Adams’ life.
“He helped me understand it’s okay to be a leader and be different instead of being a follower like everyone else,” Adams said.
The middle school students were told that if they participate in the program, they can be paired with the same mentor all the way until they graduate from high school. And Adams said 95 percent of the students who participate in TeamMates graduate from high school.
Paola Superintedent Matt Meek told school board members during their Oct. 14 meeting that TeamMates is a program he and former Superintendent Judy Welter first heard about a couple of years ago. Its implementation will replace the previous Panther Friends program, which was a local extension of the YouthFriends program that shut down in 2013.
Longtime Paola teacher Linda Wiersma is serving as the local TeamMates coordinator.
