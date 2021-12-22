Parker Elementary
Mrs. Haupt’s class
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas, I think of giving my family presents and receiving presents from my family. I think of having a Christmas break. I also have fun with my family and friends. We have a party about Jesus birth we pray and I love to make cookies with my mom.
Dee Dee
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I thinck of Christmas I think of putting up our Christmas tree and decorating it. I love to decorate cookies. I put the star on the top of the tree. At home we do secret santa we get to grab a name out of a bucket and receive a present. At our grandma’s hous in her bathroom she has a snowman and it sings up on the hous top Don’t mined me I’m hereto keep you company. My elf’s name is peperment paddy. She is a girl. She has earrings and ablue skirt with white polka dots. She is so nice. Last year she was in a jar because she had covid but she gave us a cookie castle and tran that we could build.
Abigail
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas I think of? Jesus’ birth. That is when Jesus was born on Christmas. When we put our tree. My family comes and help because the very top of the tree is tall and nigh to put the bow on top.
Brylynn
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas, I think of family because I like to see family from far away. I also think of friends that I don’t get to see because I moved school’s. Anuther thing I thank of is giving and receiving presents because I like to see people’s face’s light up when I give them presents. I like to receive presents too.
Loralei
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas, I think of my family. I think of Jesus birthday and honoring the Lord becaus I love him. I like Santa Clauss becaus I love him too. But mostly celebrating Christmas and loving those who love me.
Jaclynn
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas, I think of giving. Because others who don’t have anything to play with instead of rocks and sticks to play with. Christmas is also about family and friends to think of. You can also do games like a Christmas game and make something up in the game. You can also play board games. Me and my family sometimes play monopoly.
Maddy
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas, I think of family. Like when we went sledding. I allso think of family members or give each other trecher hunts or Christmas break. When we help around the farm. Allso kind hearted when we help each other out. Last one giving presnts.
Brady
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas. I think of the Lords birth and that is is the Lords day. Also spending time with fanily and frends. I also think of going to nanny’s house. I love celebrating with my family and everybody and having time off to spend time with my family. I also Love reciving gifts and giving gifts and having fun. I also Love having snowball fights.
William
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas, I think of my elf, Ella she’s a girl elf I like it When she moves in funny place’s like in my dads lunch box or the fridge, I also like it when nobody will listen to my storys but Ella’s allways there for me she listen’s. When I think of Christmas I also think of my family and friends not alive ones and alive ones I pray every Christmas with Ella. I allways think of Oma, grandma.
Hayden
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas I think of…Jesus and his sacrafice. I also think of the caring and kind ness and gathering. With all of our relelitives. I also love the celabreations and going to church to greet others. I like to with others a merry Christmas and good night until Christmas day.
Austin
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas I think of putting up the tree because my family and I get to cut down own tree. Then have hot chocolate and decorate the tree and listen to music. Then when we are done we get to go to 5 below and buy our siblings a gift. Then our mom helps us wrap it and we put it under the Christmas tree.
Karley
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas mean to me is. The presents, The candy the toys!!! But most of all. The tree my family and friends. The people surrounding the tree everyone filles with joy I’m also wondering what my dog is gifting for Christmas? Ho Ho Ho.
Nathan
Christina Diehm’s class
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means getting together with my family. Having fun playing games and opening presents.
Madison
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means love, family, and friends. Jesus’s birthday and the tradition of getting together. Having fun and spending time with each other.
Colton
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is seeing family, cousins and watching movies.
Nevaeh
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family and having a big dinner.
Hunter Elam
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me, coming over to my grandparents house celebrating the birth of Jesus and family and friends.
Eli Foster
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to have family come over to unwrap presents. Go home and play with toys.
Zander
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is waking up super early with my sister. We peek into our stockings and play with what Santa got us. Then we open presents when my parents get up. Then we go to my grandmas house for brunch and more presents.
Ashlyn
What does Christmas mean to you?
Chris means to me celebrating Jesu’s birthday eating bisquits and gravy and spending time with my family. Drinking eggng at Christmas time.
Presley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me having family over and spending time with family that have moved away. Remembering all the good times and Jesus’s birthday.
Juanita
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is getting together and getting with friends and family and having fun.
Brendin
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean’s to me is Jesus’s birth. Being with my family because I don’t get to see them all the time.
Karlie
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to celebrate Jesus’s birthday. Get together with family to eat chilly and watch a Christmas morning.
AJ
