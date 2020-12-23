PARKER ELEMENTARY
CHRISTINA DIEHM’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to be celebrating Jesus Christ’s birthday. Christmas also means being with my family. Christmas is when you get with your family and sit around the Christmas tree. I like Christmas because it snows and I can make a snow man. I also like Christmas because I get to be with my family.
Landon Brady Schull
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is hanging out with my family and giving presents to my family. On Christmas my family will make things for my pets Gratley and Mr. Pickle on Christmas. Yeah, our dogs are very spoiled. Last year me and my cousins tried to catch Santa, but we fell asleep and then we woke up to 27 presents there. But what I love about Christmas is spending time with my family.
Love, Hunter Maire Cooper
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is having fun with family and friends. Also to be kind and helpful to others. But what Christmas is mostly about is seeing family no matter how much you see them.
Kelly Nickell
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me about celebrating Jesus’s birthday. It means to be grateful for what you get for Christmas. It means to have fun.
Oxley Luehrs
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me spending time with my family. It also means opening presents, drinking hot cocoa and having fun with my family.
Haylem Gipson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family time and joy. It doesn’t mean presents or big gifts. It’s a time to be happy and grateful. When you are nice that is a gift on its own. Some people are ungrateful and think it’s about gifts, but it not. It’s the thought that counts, not the gift.
Aryka Celin
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is celebrating Christ’s birthday. It is also a fun day for us because we get gifts and get to play in the snow. We also get together with family to feast. That is what Christmas means to me.
Sincerely, Blake Stevenson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me very cheerful and happy because Santa and the elfs give most of the presents that we want on our Christmas list. The elfs watch us very good so that they can tell Santa how good or bad we were that day. Christmas is a very cheerful day to the world and the happiest day of our lives.
Love, Lilly Petric
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me about celebrating Jesus’s birthday. Also thanking everyone who gives you presents and that has helped you at some point in your life. We also celebrate giving people presents and receiving presents.
Jaxx Riggs
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me to watch a movie under a warm crackling fierce fire. I eat warm buttery salty popcorn. As the movie starts we open presents.
Boyd Shafer
MICHELLE HAUPT’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time together with family, hanging our Christmas lights, and celebrating Jesus’s birthday. We go outside and sled and we build snowmen, eat food, sing, play with toys. I like waiting for Santa to fill my presents. We decorate our Christmas tree and make hot chocolate and bake cookies for Santa Claus. I enjoy having free time to make a Santa Claus list. I enjoy wrapping presents for Austine, Ava, Mom and Dad.
Allie Douglass
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with my family, decorating trees, Christmas lights and food. I like have family time with my family on Christmas morning because then we all are together opening presents, laughing and playing with all of our new stuff. Decorating the tree is one of my most favorite times on Christmas because we do it as a family. When we are together as a family one of the things we do is go see Christmas lights up in the city together. I like food because on Christmas day at dinner time we have hot chocolate, ham, steak, eggs, and bacon. So yummy.
Daisy Tarris
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like Christmas because e I like giving and receiving gifts because my family does this thing called Patterson Christmas where you pull a name out of a hat and whoever you get and you get a gift for them and someone gets a gift for you. I like decorating because we decorate the whole house and I get really excited. I like having free time because I like watching Home Alone, playing with my sister’s dog and playing in the snow. I like going through my stocking with my sister because we get up at two o’clock and go through our stockings, then she goes back to bed while I watch TV.
Cooper Watson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means Jesus’s Birthday, having free time, snow and sledding, reading the bible, sledding behind the Ranger, yummy food, and the most part I like is riding the Razor.
Kale Page
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with my whole family, having free time, the yummy food, and the stockings. I like spending time with my family because sometimes in the morning on Christmas after me and my family open presents and the stocking my grandpa and grandma come over to eat breakfast with us. I also like having free time when me and my family are done eating breakfast my grandparents leave our house I sometimes go and get my football and my family and me leave to go to my grandparents’ house. I like the food because my mom and dad make sausage, biscuits and gravy and for drinks milk, water, orange juice, and apple juice.
Dominic Martin
What does Christmas mean to you?
I get to spend time with my family. All of the grand kids do a cooking contest to see who can make the best cookies. How we celebrate Jesus’s birthday is we get up early in the morning and we go to church. When we get there we get to light candles, pray and sing. The kids do a Christmas play. On Christmas morning I love getting to open presents and I also love when my parents open the presents from me. Also in the night me and my sisters sneak out and decorate the tree and the house.
Mollie Day
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is family time together, stocking, and decorating the tree. Every year we go to our cousins’ house and we eat and talk and play. Then we open resents after that we go home. The fun part of Christmas is the next day. Every year we hang stockings our grandma made our stocking. They are camouflage and they have army stuff hanging on them. Every year decorating the tree is fun. We put on music and decorate the tree. Sometimes we need a chair to decorate.
Elijah Egidy
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with my family and getting to open my stocking in the morning. I like driving around with my family and looking at the Christmas lights. Every Christmas me and my grandma bake a cake for Jesus’s birthday. Every Christmas I get up early in the morning and open my stocking. Once I found three boxes of my favorite candy. Every Christmas my family drives around and we look at the Christmas lights.
Kinlee Rhynerson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with my family having free time, food, Santa’s cookies and snow and sledding. Every year my Gramma and I make pumpkin pie. When I have free time I go outside and play in the snow. Every year I put out Santa’s cookies so he can have something to eat. When I go sledding I go into the hay field because there is more snow there and I have a snow ball fight with my sister. When I have food I get a food coma.
William Burton
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time together by seeing Christmas lights. Also, I love giving and receiving presents. Every year I write a letter to mom and dad and I love to see their faces light up. Last of all, I love Christmas because it’s Jesus’s birthday and I’m glad that He’s my father and always will be.
Mallory Cline
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with my family, giving and getting presents. Also to go sledding. Every year me and my brothers make cookies with my mom. I love saving a little bit of money to buy my mom and my brothers something. When we go sledding my grandpa will get on his tractor and pull us down the hill.
Alicen Young
