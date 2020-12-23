PARKER ELEMENTARY
MISTY POPE’S CLASS
Dear Santa, I hope you have a good Christmas. The most thing I want for Christmas is a forweelr.
Love, Mr. Coalten
Dear Santa, I hope you time off has been relaxing. I want for Christmas a .22 gun rifle and a case of .22 rifle bullits. Is Blitzen and Roodolf ready? I hope you have a good time on your trip.
Love, Raygan
Dear Santa, thank you for giving us presents every year. How long does it take to dliver presents to the holl world? What I want for Christmas is the holl seres of Dog Man and Sophie Mouse seres to. I also want some sqoushes. I hope you have a safe ride across the world.
Love, Adalyn Tavis
Dear Santa, does Rudolf have a shiny nose? This year I would really like sling-shot ammo, a camera, and a remote controlled Monster Huck. Have a very Merry Christmas.
Love, Mr. Luciano
Dear Santa, I hope your time has bin relaxing. And I want football flags, that’s it. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love, Tucker Wilcox
Dear Santa, I hope you had a good time on your year away. I want for Christmas is a 22 case and a brit bike, that is it. I hope you have a good ride on the air. I hope you are ready for your trip. I hope Rudolf is ready.
Love, Tristan Allen Joly
Dear Santa, Thank you for giving us presents and I hope you have a great Christmas. I want a dirt bike and a nerf gun and a wotter gun and a Nintindo switch and a Cher with wheels and a cuseys. I hope you have a safe ride.
From McCormac
Dear Santa, I hope you had a relaxing time off. I really want a four wheeler for Christmas and I also want a Nintindo Switch. Hope you have a safe ride.
Love, Waylon
Dear Santa, My name is Chloe. I have some chwesntins for you. Is Rudolf ready for Christmas. I wood like a puppy, a real puppy please. I hope you have a good trip.
Love, Chloe Kurzak
Dear Santa, I hope your reindeer are ready. What I want is a 22, also I want a shotgun.
Love, Mr. Cale Davey
PENNY RUSSELL’S CLASS
Dear Santa, how is your reindeer? Thank you for being Santa. Santa can I have American girl dolls for Christmas. I want a American girl doll so I can play with them.
Love, Kora Stainbrook
Dear Santa, what is your favorite kind of milk? Thank you for the nerf guns that you gave me last year. I really want a guitar so I can play it when I am mad so then I will not get out of control.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa, Can you give my dogs, can you please give my dog a treat? Thank you for giving me a elf. I would please like a WWE for Christmas. My brother had one when he was a kid.
Love, Haven
Dear Santa, how old are you? What do you want for Christmas, I’d like a flute. You are the best person. For Christmas you care for everyone there is. Something you do more. You do hard work. You are a carefully person. I care for everyone too. You are the best person in the universe. You are you-nique.
Love, Aalexis
Dear Santa, you are the best. Thank you for the toy horse trailer. I had fun with it but my brother Hunter broke it. I was sad. I want for Christmas a MyLife Living. I never had one. This is my first time getting a MyLife Living Room.
Love, Hallie McCool
Dear Santa, how many reighndeer do you have? Thank you for the presents that I enjoy the toys you give me. I wish I could have a horse for Christmas.
Love, Rynleigh
Dear Santa, how old are you? Thank you for brining me presents every year. I most want a remote control airplane that can fly.
Love, Otis Clyde Hampton
Dear Santa, do you like other food besides milk and cookies? Thank you for my fnaf toys. I’d like a new W. bonnie lego.
Love, Jake
Dear Santa, how old are you? I thank you for bringing me a drt bike. I ralle want a baby husky.
Love, Zane
Dear Santa, can you give my dog Penny a treat? Thank you for the drone. I want a phone because so I can play games on it.
Love, Timothy
