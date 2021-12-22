PARKER ELEMENTARY
MISTY POPE’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
How is yor reindeer isplshie Rudolf. I would have a ipad and a Bike and a Mincher BaskBall Hoop and cat toy and a DreeBcechre and a elfit Bacit and a HeDfons and a woch. thack you Santa.
Love, Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
Do you like hot chocolate cause I do. Can I please have a amarcin flag socking, and a toy lambergene, and Fast and Fereis q pack. How are the raindeer.
Love, Dayton
Dear Santa,
how is the reindeer are they OK? Can I have hachmul and jolre and a big stuff anmale, and marker, ipad woch.
Love, Brenlynn
Dear Santa,
Love you. How is Rudolf doing. Plese can I hav a Lagose set plese, and a monster truck, and intend swich, last but lest a tans Fovember motcutrol.
Love, Jason M.
Dear Santa,
How is your elves. H is your reindeer. I would like a woch. I would like a camera. I would like a fone and a fome case. I would lie a sack of bubblegum.
Love, Skylar
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolf Kooky or Bored or sad or Happy or tired. I wote a ipad and Dremkachr Joolry and nee kc anb Blasit and HaDoos. Dog.
Love, Brecklynn
Dear Santa,
how are ya doing how is Deesh I hope Deesh is not noddy! Any way can I please have a ipad my Mom won’t let me have one and I want a popit. And I want a phone
Love, Stratton Yay! Crismas
Dear Santa,
how is Rudelf can I have a frorre lambrgiy, buggote, am I on the good or bad list, Rockits toys assalt rifle, Rockit sits, punk boms, tanck, Rockit
Love, Ian
Dear Santa,
how are yore elves doweing. May I have light up shows, candy, labtop, rc truck, racars, cowboy hat, gum? Hope you have a grait year.
Love, Jeff
Dear Santa,
is Rudolf ok? Can I have a stuft andmil, one wite Nintendo, mareo party.
Love, Jaxn
Dear Santa,
can I please Have Dasher? This year I would like a giant cheeta and an ipad and Hey DuDes and I would like to come out of my room onChristmas eve and see you. Have a great year
Love, Lila
Dear Santa,
I wunt a X,box Santa I can’t wate entel it is Crismas time. I wunt a phone for Crismas. How is Rudolf. Santa I wunt a rascar that is the culr ornge the nurbr is 2001.
Love Marshall
Dear Santa,
How is Elizu please may I have a new bike, may I have a new phone, I kant what to see you can I have a popit, and a snow con maker, and a hol punch of Stuftonmls, and a notindo swish, and a drt bike.
Love, Charlie
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Robert. Hi Santa is the elves Robert and Grycire and bub doing? And I love you hat I like the culos of it I like the big red kot on it I would like a shok gon an di loht a i Phone! Please an a bike that hav jeffy and can i hav his mrch an a PS5 for case I love fresin evin bigwuns to I would like you tace a picshr of you and I would my mom and my gram and my dog.
Love, Robert
Dear Santa,
how ar the reindeer pleas can I have a tabrit. How ar you.
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolf I like you I would like a mackbook with a case I would like a ps5 and a hfbord and a phon and a hancecom case
Love, Case
Dear Santa,
am I on the nody list or the good list I would like a wach a crowns an markers and Hachemal box a school box and Glases and a water Batle.
Love, Taylee
PENNY RUSSELL’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the presinte you gave me the barbies this yere I wont a rsecra and a books and I rile wont a reel bridy ta is ol I wont.
Love, Brook
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Baby alive grow up. Dus Rudolph have a child? For Christmas I would like a four wheeler or a Baby alive real as can be or a stuf anmal Rudolph plese?
Love, Addi
Dear Santa,
Thank you for everything. How do you get all the presents to house to house? Can I please have a camera please.
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toy car and its fast. And a watch the watch is cool and it has some games The games are cool and Thank you for the bed and some Lego. I want a toy helicopter and a new shirt.
Love, Thaddeus
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my watch. How do the reigndeer fly? Can I have a baby doll stroller and can I have a baby kitten? Thank you
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
Thank you for evrything you have done. How do your rain deer fly? I would like a staph aminal deer. Thank you.
Love, Miles
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the lagos how do you get gifts to house to house? This year I want a suft turtle and a reel puppy.
Love, June
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the coll for thes krissmiss I would like a pet rabet and a big cuntrey farm toy please.
Love, Mason Stainbrook
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the rase car and How are you doing? And can you please givm me a watch? And can you please give my a drone?
Love, Scotty Watson
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing presents every year. I want a robot toy and a robo snake and a toy laser music stick 4 mini disco lights spongebob crabby pattyes.
Love, (no name written)
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me toys. How’s Rudolph doing? Can I have a drone n boat minibike.
Love, Scout
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my hamick last year. When does my elf come. I what a stuft elf.
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. How is the north pole this year. I wunt a miny American flag to do the pledge uv aleejis.
Love, Kyler
Dear Santa,
Tank you for the candy haw do you make toys? I’d like drums and a baby robot and a mine brand a mine kithin for dolls plese and makeup plese and a comport plese and nowtella plese and I want my family to be hapy plese.
Love, Isabella
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my bike you got me last year. How far is the North Pole from my house? Can I please have a remote control helicopter? Thank you.
Love, Justin
Dear Santa,
Thank you for everything last year. How old are you? And this year for Chrismis pleaes I want a kidzoom print cam and a scrap book please we’ll see you at One Stop.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
Thank you for efrthing you did. I am curious if you has a wif. I wish for my dad can se u.
Love, Zoey
