OSAWATOMIE — Not even a pandemic could stop four mental health technician graduates at Osawatomie State Hospital and three at the satellite program at Larned State Hospital.
The graduates were honored at a socially-distanced ceremony on Friday, Jan. 22, in the Osawatomie State Hospital auditorium, according to a news release.
Successfully completing the program at OSH were: Laurie Rivera, Bryanna Rucker, Zoe Smothers and Nicholas Vrendenburg. Those completing the program at LSH were: Johnathon McCoy, Terri Millirons and Suzi Worthey.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s class experienced unique challenges, most notably limited off-site practicum experiences and classes being put on pause for six months during which the students returned to work the units, according to the release.
Despite the disruption, students returned energized and motivated to continue when classes resumed. The students received education on a range of topics throughout the class, including mental health concepts, psychiatric history and interventions, behavioral science, human growth and development, body health and illness, technical health skills, pharmacology, and medication administration, according to the release.
Sherie Cole, RN instructor with the program, explained that in order to graduate from the program, students must complete 900 hours of theory and clinical work. The program lasts for six months, and upon completion, students are able to register for the state board examination (through the Kansas State Board of Nursing) to become licensed mental health technicians.
The mental health technician program was established in 1975, closed in 1999, and re-established in 2015. The class that recently graduated is the fifth class to do so following the reestablishment of the program, according to the release.
At the ceremony, several program faculty members and hospital staff spoke about the challenges faced by this year’s class as well as their resilience, perseverance, and genuine dedication to enhancing not only themselves but the lives of those with whom they work.
Nicholas Vrendenburg spoke on behalf of the class and reflected on the irreplaceable teamwork and support amongst class-members, support from faculty and staff, and the education, skills, and experiences class provided. He noted that the graduates now have a deep understanding of how life events (both good and bad) can shape a person and how he and his peers are now equipped with skills to better communicate with, care for, and positively impact the lives of their patients, according to the release.
