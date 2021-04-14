PAOLA - The 132nd PHS Alumni Luncheon will be held Saturday, June 5, at Paola High School.
Due to last year’s cancellation because of the pandemic, this year’s event will be honoring two 50th reunion classes, the class of 1970 and the class of 1971, plus other five-year multiples. All other classes are also welcome to attend, according to a news release from organizer Glenda (Prentice) Watkins.
Before the luncheon, there will be a social hour from 11 a.m. to noon in the commons area. Alumni will enjoy refreshments, class pictures, and time to renew acquaintances. The buffet luncheon is from noon to 2 p.m. The meal will be served to those needing assistance, according to the release.
Doors will be open at 11 a.m., and attendees are encouraged to arrive in time to get registered, pay for the meal, and visit before the event gets started. Price Chopper will be catering the luncheon, and the $15 fee per person can be paid at the door. To reserve class tables, contact Watkins at (913) 731-1467 or gwatkins@mokancomm.net.
In addition to the Alumni Luncheon and various class gatherings, a free alumni celebration for all PHS graduates and their spouses is being sponsored by Dennis Doherty, Dr. Bary Williams and Paul Michael Davis.
Three bands - the Chyles Road Band, Brickhorse and Cognitos - will perform from 2 p.m. until midnight at a site just east of Doherty Steel. Individual musicians will also be playing throughout the day, according to the release.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and beverages. Food trucks will be on site. PHS Alums are encouraged to cookout, hangout with old friends and enjoy the music throughout the evening, according to the release.
Janice (Burton) Dial is the communication coordinator for the alumni and will update the classes on information and current plans. A contact person for each class is asked to contact Janice at (913) 731-9923 or burt68@hotmail.com in order to establish a database.
The Miami County Republic is already signing up classes for times at which a group class photo can be taken.
Times are available Saturday, June 5, throughout the day, but some time slots may fill up depending on the availability of photographers. Classes will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
In order to schedule a photo time, call the Republic office at (913) 294-2311 or Sr. Managing Editor Brian McCauley directly at 816-225-9181.
