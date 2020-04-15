PAOLA — Paola High School Alumni President Glenda (Prentice) Watkins has announced that the 2020 PHS Alumni festivities scheduled to take place June 6 have been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This would have been the 132nd Alumni Reunion for Paola High School graduates. Alumni officers will host a double celebration next year by honoring both this year’s special classes and next year’s classes, Watkins said in a news release.
Despite the tough news, Watkins said she was excited to announce that with the help of a grant from the Beth and Carl Gump Foundation and member donations, the class picture restoration project is complete. Class pictures dating back to 1908 have been restored.
All PHS alumni will be welcomed back Saturday, June 5, 2021.
For more information, contact Watkins at gwat kins@mokancomm.net or Janice (Burton) Dial, communications coordinator, at burt68@hotmail.com.
