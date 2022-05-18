PAOLA — DeAnna Morgan and her Paola High School art students are on cloud nine after winning the annual league art competition in Bonner Springs and upsetting the multi-year-winning powerhouse Spring Hill art department by almost 30 points.
Morgan submitted the top 25 pieces of artwork done by her students into the competition, and she brought along 10 students to compete in two onsite art challenges at the Bonner Springs league competition May 4.
Five students worked on a sculpture challenge, and the other five worked on a sidewalk chalk challenge. They each were given three hours to complete their masterpieces.
The sculpture challenge tasked students with making the tallest unsupported structure, and the PHS team used clay to create a unique totem pole.
The sidewalk chalk challenge tasked students with creating a chalk image on a large sheet of paper taped to the gym floor. The theme was social justice awareness, and the PHS students created a collage of images featuring Ukraine, Native Americans, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ, the Dreamer children of Mexico, and a quote from John Lennon’s “Imagine.”
Both teams won first place, and when combined with points from the submitted artwork, PHS ended up winning the league competition with 90 overall points. Second place earned 61 points.
Junior Emily Weigell won Best of Show for a dress she made completely by hand. It was the only textile piece of art submitted in the competition, which Weigell thinks helped her win the top honor.
Weigell got interested in sewing after watching some videos on YouTube, and she ended up designing the dress and hand stitching it. She even made alterations so the dress fits her perfectly.
She said her favorite part was making the bodice entirely by hand as she sat on the porch at her sister’s house. The entire project took her about three months to complete.
Junior Elsie Fleming won Best of Show for her piece of artwork that was etched into plexiglass with a painted acrylic background.
Fleming said the project took her a couple of months to complete, and it was her first time tinkering with plexiglass art.
“My goal is to try ever single medium ever,” Fleming said.
Senior K.D. Repphan also won Best in Show for her welding artwork.
Morgan said that in addition to the art projects done in class, she gives her upper level students an open project they can work on throughout the school year. It can be any type of art medium they choose, and Morgan doesn’t know what they are working on until she sees the projects near the end of the year.
“It’s always cool to see what they bring me,” Morgan said. “I never know what I’m going to get.”
Morgan has created an inspirational atmosphere for her art students by painting the walls of the PHS art room.
“It feels like home,” she said.
The PHS art department is beginning to make a name for itself in the region. Earlier this year, Morgan and her art students were presented with the Mary Ann Grimes Next Generation Traveling Trophy for student work submitted into the Next Generation art exhibit “Explorations” featured at the Reflections Art Gallery located inside the Miami County Medical Center.
Morgan and the Paola art department also received a check for $500 for being selected the Outstanding Public School Art Department.
