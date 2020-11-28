TOPEKA — Paola High School freshman Kena Leonard was one of 13 winners in the 2021 Keep it Clean Kansas Calendar competition organized by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Bureau of Waste Management.
This is the 22nd anniversary of the Keep It Clean Kansas (KICK) calendar. Each year, students from across Kansas (grades K-12) are encouraged to submit their artwork for a chance to be featured in the annual calendar, according to a news release.
“These pieces of art promote a healthy and clean Kansas through environmentally friendly practices such as reducing, reusing, recycling and composting,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary.
Leonard’s drawing depicts a person picking up trash alongside a field of buffalo.
The KICK Calendar project was created to encourage students to be engaged in environmental issues in their communities. Thirteen winners, one from each grade, are selected to be featured in the calendar, according to the release.
All of the winners are:
- Kindergarten — Layna Keith, Wilson Schools, Wilson
- 1st Grade — Ella Wang, Amanda Arnold Elementary, Manhattan
- 2nd Grade — Haylee Hollingshead, Central Plains, Claflin
- 3rd Grade — Ishaan Vinod, Marlatt Elementary, Manhattan
- 4th Grade — Isabelle Kaufman, St. Patrick Catholic School, Kingman
- 5th Grade — Celia Courtright, Marlatt Elementary, Manhattan
- 6th Grade — Abigail Wondra, Amanda Arnold Elementary, Manhattan
- 7th Grade — Belle Hancock, Riley County Middle School, Riley
- 8th Grade — Tessa Williams, Riley County Middle School, Riley
- 9th Grade — Kena Leonard, Paola High School, Paola
- 10th Grade — Eleanor Rieck, St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic High School, Pittsburg — Cover Winner!
- 11th Grade — Abigail Vanjar, Cheney High School, Cheney
- 12th Grade — Zoey Lee, Wichita High School East, Wichita
Those interested in ordering a copy of the free calendar may contact keepitcleankansas@ks.gov.
