PAOLA — Several Paola High School journalism students earned awards at a recent regional contest, and the young journalists are now hoping to win more honors at a state contest in May.
The Kansas Scholastic Press Association announced its regional contest results last week.
“We had almost all of the entries place at regionals to compete in state this May,” said BriAnne Chayer, PHS journalism instructor.
Senior Lily Woolsey was a first-place winner in Yearbook Sports Writing, and senior Addison Smith was a first-place winner in Yearbook Theme and Graphics.
Others who placed at the regional contest were:
- Junior Lilia Parks: Third place in Copy Editing, fourth place in Yearbook Copywriting, and fourth place in Cutline Writing.
- Senior Lily Woolsey: Fifth place in Copy Editing, and sixth place in Feature Writing.
- Sophomore Ashley Winterscheid: Sixth place in Cutline Writing, and second place in Advertising Design.
- Junior Natalie Glassel: Second place in Academics Photography, second place in Multimedia Storytelling, and fourth place in Video PSA.
- Sophomore Erica DaSilva: Sixth place in Academics Photography.
- Sophomore Hazel Downum: Fifth place in Digital Illustration, and third place in Editorial Cartoon.
- Sophomore Anna Campa: Second place in Headline Writing & Design.
- Senior Kylee Slyter: Fifth place in Headline Writing & Design.
- Senior Brooklyn Harmon: Second place in Infographic Design, and fifth place in Video Sports Promo.
- Senior Emersyn Smith: Fourth place in Social Media.
- Senior Addison Smith: Third place in Yearbook Design.
