PAOLA — Paola High School journalism students recently earned multiple honors during regional and state competitions.
KSPA REGIONAL
The following Paola students earned awards at the Kansas Scholastic Press Association (KSPA) regional competition.
- Sports Writing: First, Abby Richmond, senior
- Video PSA: First, Natalie Glassel, sophomore
- Video Sports Promotion: First, Abby Heger, senior
- Yearbook Design: First, Liv Meridith, senior
- Editorial Cartoon: First, Liv Meridith, senior
- Headline Writing and Design: First, Kylee Slyter, junior; and Fourth, Abby Richmond
- Winter in the Heartland Photography: Second, Anna Campa, freshman; and Third, Hazel Downum, freshman
- Copy Editing: Second, Lily Woolsey, junior; and Fifth, Abby Richmond, senior
- Feature Writing: Second, Lily Woolsey; and Fifth, Rileigh Dale
- Cutline Writing: Second, Liv Meridith; and Fourth, Rileigh Dale
- Editorial Writing: Fifth, Abby Richmond, senior
- Advertising Design: Fourth, Taylor Murdock, senior
- Digital Illustration: Second, Delana Johnston, senior
- Infographic Design: Third, Abby Heger
- Social Media: Second, Natalie Glassel
- Sports Photography: Fourth, Brooklyn Harmon, junior; and Fifth, Abby Richmond, senior
- Student Life Photography: Second, Brooklyn Harmon; and Fourth, Delana Johnston
KSPA STATE
The following Paola students earned awards at the Kansas Scholastic Press Association (KSPA) state competition. State champions were crowned in both individual and team categories. The PHS journalism staff placed third overall in 4A, according to a news release.
- At One With Nature Photography: First, Anna Campa, freshman
- Yearbook Design: First, Liv Meridith, senior
- Social Media: First, Natalie Glassel, sophomore
- Editorial Writing: Second, Abby Richmond, senior
- Sports Photography: Fourth, Abby Richmond, senior
- Digital Illustration: Fourth, Delana Johnston, senior
- Student Life Photography: Fourth, Delana Johnston, senior
- Video PSA: Fourth, Natalie Glassel, sophomore
- Editorial Cartoon: Fourth, Liv Meridith, senior
- Headline Writing and Design: Fifth, Kylee Slyter, junior
- Infographic Design: Fifth, Abby Heger, senior
- Cutline Writing: Sixth, Rileigh Dale, junior
KSPA hosted the competitions digitally. Former onsite contests, including copy editing and sports writing, moved online.
