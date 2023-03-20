PAOLA — Several Paola High School journalism students placed at the recent Kansas Scholastic Press Association regional contest.
Eleven student journalism staff members placed 23 times in writing, photography and design categories, and those students will now compete at state in May, according to a news release.
Regional champions are: Anna Campa, academics photo; Natalie Glassel, multimedia storytelling and newspaper page design; Hazel Downum, yearbook theme and graphics; and Lilia Parks, editorial writing.
Other students who placed were: Ashley Winterscheid, Avery Winterscheid, Laura Waegelein, Reese Browning, Madisyn Robertson, Ashlyn Pratt and Krislyn Hadlock.
Junior Anna Campa earned first place in academics photography, fourth place in headline writing and design, and fourth place in infographic design.
Junior Ashley Winterscheid won fifth place in advertising design, third place in yearbook design, fourth place in feature writing, fourth place in news page design, and sixth place in yearbook design.
Senior Madisyn Robertson earned second place in digital illustration.
Junior Hazel Downum won first place in yearbook theme and graphics, and fourth place in digital illustration.
Senior Natalie Glassel won third place in infographic design, first place in multimedia storytelling, first place in news page design, sixth place in video sports promo, and third place in yearbook design.
Sophomores Ashlyn Pratt and Krislyn Hadlock won third place in social media.
Seniors Lilia Parks and Natalie Glassel won third place in video news.
Junior Avery Winterscheid won fourth place in video sports promo.
Senior Lilia Parks won first place in editorial writing, sixth place in copy editing, and fifth place in cutline writing.
Sophomore Reese Browning won third place in feature writing.
Sophomore Laura Waegelein won sixth place in curling writing.
