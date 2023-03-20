230322_mr_phs_journalism_01

Several Paola High School journalism students placed at the recent Kansas Scholastic Press Association regional contest.

 Submitted photo

Eleven student journalism staff members placed 23 times in writing, photography and design categories, and those students will now compete at state in May, according to a news release.

