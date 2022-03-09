PAOLA — Deanna Morgan and the Paola High School art department were presented with the Mary Ann Grimes Next Generation Traveling Trophy during a celebration of local high school artists at Town Square Event Design on Wednesday, March 2.
Mary Ann Grimes was in attendance for the presentation of awards and the traveling trophy from the 2022 Next Generation art exhibit “Explorations” featured at the Reflections Art Gallery located at the Miami County Medical Center.
Morgan and the Paola art department were presented with the traveling trophy and a check for $500 for being selected the Outstanding Public School Art Department.
Miami County art students submitted 53 pieces of artwork. Karen Gerety Folk, curator of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art located in Johnson County, volunteered her time to serve as juror. Folk selected 20 pieces to be displayed at the Reflections Art Gallery for the “Explorations” art show from Jan. 2 to March 2.
“Wreck,” a piece by Paola High School student Elsie Fleming, was named the best of show by Folk. Fleming was presented with a $250 cash price from the Miami County Arts Coalition.
“I had just moved to a new school when I created this piece,” Fleming said. “It reflects the inner conflict I experienced while deciphering the many emotions I was feeling regarding the change.
“I felt detached from myself as I tried to understand who I was in this new environment,” she said. “Oil pastel, I felt, reflected the mess, or wreck, I felt I was at the time.”
The “Explorations” art show featured works by Paola students: Elsie Fleming, Luke Faunce, Emma Bishop, Kali Hickman and Emily Weigell; Spring Hill students: Samantha Winebrenner, Halle Williams, Lilly Yoder, Ashlyn Lake, Katlyn Kimmi, Ruby Dickie, Kastin Galloway, Madison Stults and Kael Knittel; and Louisburg students: Mariya Kasych, Jillian Staver, Jordan Mynsted, Sophie Sommers and Garrett Poe.
Grimes is one of the founders of the Miami County Art Coalition. She is the original exhibit manager of “Explorations” and continues to inspire participation in the Coalition’s Next Generation Student Art Exhibit. As a former public school educator, Grimes reminds every one of the importance of public school art programs.
Rollin Karg created the traveling trophy. He is an engineer turned photographer, turned potter, turned woodworker, turned glassblower. Karg studied hot glass at Emporia State University.
The trophy is a rare combination of four hand-blown glass globes that mirror the light seen in the high school art departments and student talent.
Spring Hill won the first Outstanding Public School Art Department award in 2019. The show was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
