PAOLA — There’s some new hardware inside the trophy case at Paola High School thanks to the Scholars Bowl team winning third place at the state tournament.
It was a season full of milestones for first-year coach Megan Vail and her six-member varsity squad made up of two seniors, two juniors, a sophomore and a freshman.
The Scholars Bowl team members became the first in PHS history to win a regional tournament when they took first place at Fort Scott on Feb. 2.
They also became the first to bring home a state trophy when they placed third in the state tournament Feb. 11 at Circle High School in Towanda, Kan., near Wichita.
The upper classmen took care of some unfinished business after qualifying for the state tournament last year but not placing in the top three.
The Scholars Bowl team competed against 17 other schools in the Fort Scott regional and seven of the best teams at the state tournament.
The PHS team members had to answer questions in a variety of categories, including language arts, math, social studies, science, foreign language and current events.
Vail, who competed in Scholars Bowl when she was in high school, said the team worked hard practicing together, and each member had their strengths.
“I’m very proud of them,” Vail said.
Senior Carden Escobar’s strength is math, and he impressed his coach and many of his teammates with how quickly he could come up with solutions.
“He is like a calculator in his head,” Vail said, adding that Escobar would buzz in and then close his eyes and lean back and use his allotted three seconds to quickly calculate the answer.
“For my years in school, I’ve preferred to do math in my head rather than on paper,” Escobar said after taking a break from doodling Pythagorean triples on the whiteboard during a recent seminar in Vail’s classroom.
Teammate Rex Chayer said he actually got a Pythagorean triples question right thanks to Escobar teaching him how to do it.
Junior Zoie Prothe said studying was crucial, but at the tournaments, a lot of it comes down to which questions are asked.
“There’s a factor of luck in Scholars Bowl,” Prothe said.
PHS Principal Jeff Hines said he’s proud of the Scholars Bowl team, and the success of other programs at the school outside of traditional athletics such as forensics, debate, theater, FFA, and the Paola Spirit Squad.
“We are a very well-rounded school district,” Hines said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.