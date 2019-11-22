PAOLA — Kaitlyn White didn’t just travel to Belgium as a Rotary Youth Exchange student, she immersed herself into the culture of multiple European countries for an entire year.
White talked about her experience during a recent meeting of the Paola Rotary Club.
White’s exchange visit lasted from August 2018 until July 2019. She is now a senior at Paola High School and still getting used to being back in America.
While attending school in Belgium, White said she was able to also attend theater classes, and she even performed in two shows.
She also continued to practice her gymnastics once a week.
During her stay, White was able to make several separate trips to places like England, Switzerland, Spain, Greece and more. In total, she said she visited 10 countries during the trip.
“It was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” White said.
