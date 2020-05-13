PAOLA — The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept Paola High School seniors from gathering in person for the school’s annual scholarship awards night, but it didn’t stop the community from giving them a big financial boost for their future.
Several PHS seniors recently received scholarships from local community members, organizations and the USD 368 Endowment Association.
A total of $208,540 in scholarship money was given out to seniors, including $45,440 in local scholarships, $134,600 in USD 368 Endowment scholarships including current year renewables, and $28,500 in endowment scholarships including prior year renewables, according to numbers provided by Paola USD 368 Director of Finance Jimmy Hay.
Due to the pandemic, students were mailed their local and endowment scholarship award letters. In addition, a link to a slide show presentation featuring the seniors and their scholarships was posted on the Paola High School Facebook page.
“I am so proud of these seniors and of all they have contributed to both PHS and the Paola community,” PHS counselor Deanell Wieland said in a message to parents and students. “All of their hard work, dedication, and experiences have made them into amazing young adults who will make a positive impact on their future communities and our world as they pursue their goals.”
Seniors receiving scholarships, and their combined overall monetary totals, are: Alysa Allen, Vest Family Career-Technical Memorial Scholarship, Rockers Pharmacy Scholarship and Janice V. Blanc Memorial Scholarship, $3,500; Erin Avenaim, Schwartz Family Memorial Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,050; Bailey Barnes, USD 368 Endowment Association 5 for 5 Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $850; Olivia Beets, Edna Patterson Renewable Memorial Scholarship, East Central Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel, Paola Optimists — Robert Johnson Memorial Scholarship and Paola Educators’ Association Scholarship, $12,000; Ashton Bishop, Larry McGee Memorial Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $650; Alisha Blanc, EJ Meeks Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,050; Kassidy Blann, Darrell Hurlbut Memorial Scholarship, $750; Sydney Boedeker, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $3,000; Erik Brakner, McNelly Memorial Award and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,550;
Grayden Brenneman, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $750; Jada Bryant, EJ Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Janice V. Blanc Memorial Scholarship, Julie Silver Memorial Scholarship, Keith Peuser Memorial Scholarship and American Legion Riders Scholarship, $4,700; Madison Bryant, EJ Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Janice V. Blanc Memorial Scholarship and Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, $1,850; Michayla Canfield, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship and Behind Every Veteran Girls Scholarship, $950; Miranda Carrete, PEO Sisterhood — Chapter DQ Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Miami County Community Foundation Leadership Scholarship and PHS Student Council Scholarship, $2,800; Javier Castillo, Derek Leis Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Miami County Cops for Tots Scholarship and Booster Club Athletic Scholarship, $1,800; Jenna Collier, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship and Mathis Scholarship, $2,300; John Colwell, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship and Security Bank of KC Scholarship, $1,250; Ben Damron, Schwartz Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and First Lutheran Church Endowment Scholarship, $2,300; Thomas Downum, EJ Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2673 Scholarship, $1,150; Isabella Duckwork, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $650; Christian Dunmeyer, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $850;
Lindsay Ebeling, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship and Hillsdale Ruritan Club — Build Your Dollars Scholarship, $1,250; Cooper Eidson, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2673 Scholarship, $1,150; Macayla Enman, Carl & Mary Buchman Career-Technical Scholarship and Vivian Kircher Memorial Scholarship, $750; Clayton Essex, Derek Leis Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Booster Club Athletics Scholarship and KSHSAA Citizenship Award, $1,750; Jacob Farmer, Elwin Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, Rotary Club Scholarship, Roots Festival/Blue Moon Scholarship, Security Bank of KC Scholarship, American Legion Post 156 Scholarship, Booster Club Academic Scholarship, Booster Club Arts Scholarship and Dale Dennis Excellence in Education Award, $6,950; Nicholas Fisher, Carl & Mary Buchman Career-Technical Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Mathis Scholarship, Miami County Cops for Tots Scholarship, American Legion Post 156 Scholarship and Behind Every Veteran Girls Scholarship, $2,000; Cara Folsom, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $500; McKenzie Gagnebin, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,600; Macaela Garrett, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Bob & Sylvia Johnson Fine Arts Scholarship, KSHSAA Citizenship Awards and Mathis Scholarship, $2,050; Charlotte George, Kevin Armstrong Memorial Scholarship, Elwin Reynolds Renewable Scholarship and Humphrey Award, $4,640; Riley George, Clemens Foundation Career-Technical Award, Paola Country Club Men’s Golf Association Scholarship and Hillsdale Ruritan Club Scholarship, $2,450; Maci Gerken, McLachlin-Boyd-Emery Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Fraternal Order of the Eagles — FOE Auxiliary #2673 Scholarship, Block Community Ruritan Scholarship, Booster Club Academic Scholarship and CASA Scholarship, $3,800; Katelyn Gibson, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $500;
Tristen Haddock, Quincy Hipp Memorial Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,050; Kodiac Hainline, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship and Hillsdale Ruritan Club Scholarship, $4,200; Krista Haley, Vest Family Career-Technical Memorial Scholarship and American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $2,400; Brayden Hanf, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and Fraternal Order of the Eagles — FOE Auxiliary #2673 Scholarship, $1,050; Connor Hasz, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $850; Landen Hay, Elwin Reynolds Career Technical Scholarship and Rotary Club Scholarship, $2,000; Elizabeth Hermes, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship, Holy Trinity Auction Scholarship and Julie Silver Memorial Scholarship, $5,850; Skyler Hughes, Elwin Reynolds Career Technical Scholarship, $1,000; Mason Hunter, Diana Green Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2673, $1,700; Braeden Jevne, Dale & Margery Nevius Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,200; Alexia Jones, Elwin Reynolds Renewable Scholarship and Olathe Healthcare Career Scholarship, $5,000; Sophie Jones, Robert E. Banks, M.D. Memorial Scholarship, Paola Evening Lions Club Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Julie Silver Memorial Scholarship, Shifting Gears for Regan Scholarship, Booster Club Athletics Scholarship, Elm Grove Baptist Church/Virginia Weaver Knop Memorial Scholarship and Mathis Scholarship, $4,150; Abigail Langton, Diana Green Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,550; Michael Lindburg, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,600;
Leah Mailand, Paola Evening Lions Club Memorial Scholarship, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship and American Legion Post 156 Scholarship, $5,000; Creighton Markovich, Elwin Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, Booster Club Academic Scholarship and Booster Club Arts Scholarship, $4,200; Preston Martin, Steff Strong Scholarship, Stockwell Memorial Scholarship and Booster Club Athletics Scholarship, $1,600; Aaron Maxwell, Clemens Foundation Academic Award, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Booster Club Athletics Scholarship, Glen Darland Scholarship and Mathis Scholarship, $2,375; Trinity McDow, Vivian Kircher Memorial Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $500; Karlie McMullin, Vest Family Career-Technical Memorial Scholarship, Block Community Ruritan Scholarship, Rooster Club Athletics Scholarship and Living Proof Church, $3,100; Dylan Newton, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,200; Rheinily Newton, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $850; Michaela Palsmeier, Wendell & Louese Winkler Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $650; Evan Peuser, Carl & Mary Buchman Career-Technical Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship and Mathis Scholarship, $800; Evan Phillips, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2673 Scholarship, $1,000; Viktor Pichnenko, Wilson Memorial Science Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and Tom Hileman Memorial Scholarship, $1,775;
Madison Reif, EJ Meeks Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $650; Mason Roseberry, W.C. Hartley Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and First Option Bank Scholarship, $3,050; Taylor Rosner, EJ Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Janice V. Blanc Memorial Scholarship and Shifting Gears for Regan Scholarship, $2,150; Ashley Schwach, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, Steff Strong scholarship, Paola Country Club Men’s’ Golf Association Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Mathis Scholarship, Pizza Hut Scholarship, VFW Post #3712 Scholarship, American Legion Post 156 Scholarship, Booster Club Academic Scholarship and Booster Club Arts Scholarship, $4,400; Kaden Shay, Wilson Memorial Business Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship and Mathis Scholarship, $1,500; Grace Shore, Carl & Mary Buchman Career-Technical Scholarship, $500; Jeremy Sloan, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, Hillsdale Elementary Scholarship and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2673 Scholarship, $3,000; Alexia Smail, Jessie Barker Memorial Scholarship, Paola Country Club Men’s Golf Association Scholarship and Paola Country Club Ladies’ Golf Association Scholarship, $2,150; Joseph Smith, Dare to Dream Scholarship, $500; Thomas Stribling, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and Mathis Scholarship, $950;
Ashlyn Watson, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $400; Aubrey Weatherbie, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $650; Austin Weaver, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Behind Every Veteran Girls Scholarship and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2673 Scholarship, $1,350; Kierstan Wietze, Nada Thoden Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and Julie Silver Memorial Scholarship, $2,350; Haleigh West, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, First Lutheran Church Endowment Scholarship, Shifting Gears for Regan Scholarship and Simple Simons Pizza Scholarship, $2,300; Kaitlyn White, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award and Bob & Sylvia Johnson Fine Arts Scholarship, $3,600; Trysten Williamson, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,050; Logan Wilson, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Elm Grove Baptist Church/Robert Weaver Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship and Mathis Scholarship, $1,350; Ryan Wokutch, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $500; Noah Wolf, Carl & Mary Buchman Career-Technical Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $650; Alejandra Wright, Walter & Lucille Smith Renewable, Hillsdale Ruritan Club Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Olathe Healthcare Career Scholarship, Shifting Gears for Regan Scholarship, VFW Post #3712 Scholarship, American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship and Booster Club Academic Scholarship, $5,150; and Mirinda Zeller, PEO Sisterhood-Chapter DQ Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, Chapter JB of PEO Sisterhood Scholarship, Heads Up Brain Injury Awareness Scholarship, Holy Trinity Auction Scholarship, Paola Optimists — Barbara Gray Memorial Scholarship, PHS Student Council Scholarship, Shirley Lalman-Foster Scholarship and American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $4,050.
