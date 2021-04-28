PAOLA — Several Paola High School seniors received a big financial boost toward their future goals during the school’s annual scholarship awards night Wednesday, April 21.
A total of $211,035 in scholarship money was given out to seniors, including $48,585 in local scholarships, $132,800 in USD 368 Endowment scholarship including current year renewable values, and $29,650 in endowment scholarships including prior year renewables, according to numbers provided by Paola USD 368 Director of Finance Jimmy Hay.
PHS Principal Jeff Hines congratulated the seniors, and he told the audience that the students should be thankful for the community members who provided the scholarship funds.
“They [students] are fortunate to grow up in a community willing to invest in them,” Hines said, before addressing the students directly. “Don’t forget, they give to you because they believe in you.”
Seniors receiving scholarships, and their combined overall monetary totals, are: Anne Baltzell, Wilson Family Memorial Scholarship and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,500; Kynleah Bancroft, Paola Booster Club Academic, Heads Up Brain Injury Awareness, Janice V. Blanc Memorial, Paola Optimist Club Robert Johnson Memorial and Clemens Foundation Award, $3,950; Jordyn Barbosa, Paola Country Club Ladies Golf Association, Paola Country Club and USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,000; Morgan Baska, Paola Booster Club Academic, Julie Silver Memorial, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,000; Dominique Bates, VFW Post 3712, Carl and Mary Buchman Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $700; Amber Berrey, Paola Booster Club Arts, Roots/Blue Moon, Tony Barton Music for Youth Memorial, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $3,200; Isaac Brakner, Dale Dennis Excellence in Education Award, Shirley Ann Lalman Foster scholarship, Dale and Margery Nevius Scholarship, $1,900; Tristin Bright, Bob & Sylvia Johnson Scholarship, Elm Grove Baptist Church/Virginia Weaver Knop Memorial, Julie Silver Memorial, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,875; Anakin Brockway, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $550; Kaylee Burgen, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Post 156, Paola Booster Club Arts, Simple Simon’s Pizza, Diana Green Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,400; Grace Burton, American Legion Post 156, Tracy Kohl Memorial Scholarship, McNelley Memorial Award, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,000;
Tabitha Cantrell, Tony Barton Music for Youth Memorial, $250; Ethan Cerros, Roots/Blue Moon Scholarship, Tony Barton Music for Youth Memorial, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, Larry McGee Memorial Scholarship, $1,750; Alexis Chapman, Paola Booster Club Academic, KSHSAA Citizenship Award, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,400; Macy Chapman, Paola Booster Club Academic, Julie Silver Memorial, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, Edna Patterson Renewable Memorial Scholarship, $11,600; Gavin Clemetson, Paola Booster Club Academic, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,000; Abigail Cook, Block Community Ruritan, Paola Booster Club Academic, Shifting Gears for Regan, Elwyn Reynolds Career — Technical Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,100; Trenton Curry, Paola VFW Post 3712, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $900; Lillian Davis, Glen Darland Award, Paola VFW Post 3712, Robert E. Banks, M.D. Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,250; Josie Dees, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $750; Luke Elkinton, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, $2,350;
Thomas Fleming, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2673, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship, $4,500; Taylor Francis, Paola Booster Club Academic, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,300; Emmaellese Gage, Paola Booster Club Academic, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,700; Mia Garrett, Paola Booster Club Academic, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, Pizza Hut, Tom Hileman Memorial, Diana Green Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,260; Chloe Gerken, Paola Booster Club Academic, Jason Grandon Memorial, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, $2,350; Selah Hadle, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, $2,000; Americus Harris, Paola Booster Club Academic, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,250; Fisher Hart, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $650; Aidan Hartig, Paola Booster Club Academic, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2673, Vivian Kircher Memorial Scholarship, Quincy-Hipp Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,100; Abigail Heger, Paola Booster Club Academic, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, Shifting Gears for Regan, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship, $4,950; Ian Heid, Paola Booster Club Academic, Miami County Cops for Tots, Paola Rotary Club, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, $3,600; Corey Holub, Holy Trinity Auction, Stockwell Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,700; Darian Hudgeons, Paola Booster Club Athletics, Paola Country Club Ladies’ Golf Association, Security Bank of KC, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, $3,100;
Logan Johnson, Elwyn Reynolds Career — Technical Scholarship, $1,000; Marina Johnson, Julie Silver Memorial, Paola Community Garden, Shifting Gears for Regan, Derek Leis Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,500; Delana Johnston, American Legion Auxiliary, Paola Booster Club Academic, Fraternal Order of the Eagles — FOE Auxiliary 2673, Nada Thoden Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,900; Molly Kane, Paola Booster Club Academic, First Lutheran Church Endowment, Fraternal Order of the Eagles — FOE Auxiliary 2673, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, P.E.O. Sisterhood — Chapter DQ Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,600; Jake Karr, Paola Booster Club Academic, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,000; Evan Kendrick, Carl & Mary Buchman Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $550; Jordyn Knecht, Paola Booster Club Athletics, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,650; Kayleigh Kollman, Paola Booster Club Academic, Paola Lions Club, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, $2,600;
Andrew Linder, American Legion Post 156, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,400; Emma Livengood, Shifting Gears for Regan, Clemens Foundation Award, Steff Strong Scholarship, $3,000; Jaden Loar, American Legion Auxiliary, Paola Booster Club Academic, Living Proof Church, Paola Lions Club, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,900; Jordan Macfarlane, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2673, Kevin Armstrong Memorial Scholarship, Paola Country Club, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, $5,150; Carly Markovich, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, $4,000; Skylar Markovich, Humphrey Award, Tony Barton Music for Youth Memorial, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, $4,400; Evan McMillan, Paola Booster Club Athletics, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $650; Olivia Meridith, Paola Booster Club Academic, Darrell Hurlbut Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,600; Dylan Miller, Paola Booster Club Athletics, First Option Bank, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, Hillsdale Elementary Scholarship, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $2,700; Shelby Minden, Hillsdale Ruritan Club — Build You Dollars, Janice V. Blanc Memorial, Wendell and Louese Winkler Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,800; Taylor Murdock, Paola Booster Club Academic, Jason Grandon Memorial, PHS Student Council, Security Bank of KC, Wilson Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,550; Elizabeth Oberheide, Block Community Ruritan, Chapter JB of PEO Sisterhood, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, Rockers Pharmacy, McLachlin-Boyd-Emery Scholarship, $3,650;
Keana Palmer, Paola Booster Club Athletics, Hayden Michael White Memorial, Carl & Mary Buchman Scholarship, Nicholson-Powell Trust Scholarship, $2,100; Dakota Paris, Paola Booster Club Academic, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2673, E. J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,100; Taylor Paris, Paola Booster Club Academic, Miami County Farm Bureau, Steff Strong Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,800; Brock Pitzer, Elm Grove Baptist Church/Robert Weaver Memorial, First Lutheran Church Endowment, Hayden Michael White Memorial, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $2,550; Rylee Pratt, Paola Booster Club Academic, Julie Silver Memorial, Vivian Kircher Memorial Scholarship, P.E.O. Sisterhood-Chapter DQ Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,600; Justice Quillin, Paola VFW Post 3712, Carl & Mary Buchman Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $900; Hannah Reif, Paola Booster Club Academic, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,000; Abby Richmond, Paola Booster Club Academic, Schwartz Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,100; Kensey Roberts, Paola Booster Club Academic, Fraternal Order of the Eagles — FOE Auxiliary 2673, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, $2,300; Bo Robison, Behind Every Veteran, Paola Booster Club Athletics, Jason Grandon Memorial, KSHSAA Citizenship Award, Mathis Scholarship, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $1,600; Alea Russell, Paola Booster Club Academic, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $1,300;
Hailey Schlup, Paola Booster Club Academic, Julie Silver Memorial, Olathe Healthcare Career, Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $4,600; Ryan Sloan, Carl & Mary Buchman Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $750; Atticus Sondy, Paola Booster Club Academic, Holy Trinity Auction, Miami County Cops for Tots, Paola Optimists — Barbara Gray Memorial, Schwartz Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $3,600; Carter Stanchfield, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2673, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, Derek Leis Memorial Scholarship, Paola Country Club, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,850; Jenna Stover, American Legion Auxiliary, Paola Booster Club Academic, Jessie Barker Memorial Scholarship, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, $2,500; Benjamin Timpe, Behind Every Veteran, Paola Booster Club Academic, Shirley Lalman-Foster, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship, $4,450;
Alexander Ure, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, USD 368 Endowment Association 5 for 5 Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $850; Nicholas Walker, Behind Every Veteran, Paola Booster Club Athletics, Keith Peuser Memorial, W.C. Hartley Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship Award, $2,300; Garrett Williams, Paola Booster Club Academic, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2673, Miami County Community Foundation Leadership, PHS Student Council, Paola Country Club, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, Paola Rotary Club, $6,550; and Taylor Worthey, American Legion Post 156, American Legion Riders, Paola Booster Club Academic, Olathe Healthcare Career, and Vest Family Memorial Scholarship, $4,100.
