PAOLA — Several Paola High School seniors received a big financial boost toward their future goals during the school’s annual scholarship awards night Wednesday, April 19.
A total of $221,550 in scholarship money was given out to seniors, including $53,800 in local scholarships, $135,600 in USD 368 Endowment scholarship including current year renewable values, and $32,150 in endowment scholarships including prior year renewables, according to numbers provided by Paola USD 368 Director of Finance Jimmy Hay.
Seniors receiving scholarships, and their combined overall monetary totals, are: Layne Anderson, American Legion Riders, Darrell Hurlbut Memorial Scholarship, Rotary Club Scholarship, $3,000; Jaden Argeropoulos, Living Proof Church, USD 368 Endowment Association 40th Anniversary Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,000; Mitchell Ball, Dale Dennis Excellence in Education Award, Duane Lintz Memorial Award, Elm Grove Baptist Church/Robert Weaver Memorial, Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2673, Jason Grandon Memorial, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship, $6,450; Vanessa Berrey, PHS Media in Technology Award, Carl and Mary Buchman Scholarship, Vivian Kircher Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $2,100; Hope Bishop, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, Vest Family Career-Technical Memorial Scholarship, $2,100; Grace Bull, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, Pat and Edie Hewitt Scholarship, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, $1,800;
Gavin Carter, PHS Media in Technology Award, $100; Jacie Collier, Paola High School Student Council, Diana Green Scholarship, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,300; Augustus Cook, Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2673, Humphrey Award, Security Bank of Kansas City, Kevin Armstrong Memorial Scholarship, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $6,350; Molly Eilts, Diana Green Scholarship, Nada Thoden Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $900; Elsie Fleming, Heartland Art Guild, Julie Silver Memorial, KSHSAA Citizenship Award, PHS Media in Technology Award, Shifting Gears for Regan, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $8,700; Ella Foster, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,250; Bailey Gagnebin, Keith Peuser Memorial, Olathe Healthcare Career, Security Bank of Kansas City, Robert E. Banks, M.D. Memorial Scholarship, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, $5,000; Natalie Glassel, Clemens Foundation - Academic Award, Tracy Kohl Memorial Scholarship, Verla and Arky Thomas Scholarship, $3,000;
Katherine Heger, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, Jason Grandon Memorial, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, Shifting Gears for Regan, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, Wilson Family Memorial Scholarship – science, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,400; Aiden Howell, American Legion Post 156, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship, $4,500; Brett Hudgeons, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,000; Ashton Hughes, American Legion Auxiliary Post 156, The Bracken Family Scholarship, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, Elwyn Reynolds Career-Technical Scholarship, $2,500; Paityn Hughes, Hillsdale Ruritan Club – Build Your Dollars, Nicholson-Powell Trust Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $1,200; Macoy Johnson, American Legion Post 156, $500; Hailey Jones, American Legion Auxiliary Post 156, Behind Every Veteran (BEV Girls), Block Community Ruritan, Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary No. 2673, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, The Bracken Family Scholarship, Elwyn Reynolds Career-Technical Scholarship, $2,925;
Maggie Kauk, Heads Up Brain Injury Awareness, Jason Grandon Memorial, Julie Silver Memorial, Rockers Pharmacy, Shifting Gears for Regan, McLachlin-Boyd-Emery Scholarship, Steff Strong Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $7,850; Ava Kehl, Julie Silver Memorial, P.E.O. Sisterhood – Chapter DQ Scholarship, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, $5,500; Grace Kinaman, American Legion Post 156, P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter JB, Heads Up Brain Injury Awareness, Miami County Cops for Tots, Olathe Healthcare Career, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, Paola Optimist Club – Barbara Gray Memorial, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship, $7,450; Aaron Koechner, Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2673, Miami County Cops for Tots, Paola Optimist Club – Robert Johnson Memorial, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $5,500; Samantha Lee, Jessie Barker Memorial Scholarship, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, $2,000; Gurney Lopez Sandoval, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $750; Tatiaina Loving-Leeker, Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary No. 2673, Paola Community Garden, Paola Country Club Ladies Golf Association, Larry McGee Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $1,650;
Cutter Meade, Steff Strong Scholarship, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, $2,500; Kale Murdock, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, Pat and Edie Hewitt Scholarship, Derek Leis Memorial Scholarship, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $1,950; Jett Osbern, Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2673, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $1,400; CynRah Ova, Elm Grove Baptist Church/Virginia Weaver Knop Memorial, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, VFW Sheldon Banta Post No. 3712, Clemens Foundation – Career Technical Award, $2,450; Lillian Owens, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, Rotary Club Scholarship, McNelley Memorial Award, $1,550; Lilia Parks, American Legion Auxiliary Post 156, Greater Miami County Community Foundation Leadership, Jason Grandon Memorial, Paola Country Club Ladies Golf Association, Paola Country Club, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $6,900; Madelyn Pitzer, First Lutheran Church Endowment, Hayden Michael White Memorial, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, Jason Grandon Memorial, Julie Silver Memorial, Vivian Kircher Memorial Scholarship, Schwartz Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $6,550; Lydia Prothe, PHS Media in Technology Award, $100;
Edward Reeder, American Legion Post 156, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship; $3,500; Rachel Reimer, Tony Barton Music for Youth Memorial, Stockwell Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,000; Matthew Ritch, PHS Media in Technology Award, $100; Madisyn Robertson, East Central Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel, Paola Education Association, Pizza Hut, Edna Patterson Renewable Memorial Scholarship, $12,000; Ella Rolf, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, Quincy-Hipp Memorial Scholarship, Carl & Mary Buchman Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $2,300; Holden Roseberry, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $1,000; Alexander Rosich, Simple Simons Pizza, W.C. Hartley Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $2,500; Cooper Ruggles, First Option Bank, Jason Grandon Memorial, Darrell Hurlbut Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $4,000;
Halle Schlegel, American Legion Auxiliary Post 156, Behind Every Veteran (BEV Girls), Block Community Ruritan, Shifting Gears for Regan, P.E.O. Sisterhood – Chapter DQ Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,525; Riley Scott, PHS Media in Technology Award, Schwartz Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $2,600; Annabelle Shaw, Janice V. Blanc Memorial, Shifting Gears for Regan, Victory Chevrolet, Paola Lions Club Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,900; Abigail Shore, Shirley Ann Lalman Foster, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,300; Brody Stewart, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, Kansas Masonic Foundation, Derek Leis Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 Endowment Association 5 for 5 Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,500; Bindi Swan, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, USD 368 Endowment Association 40th Anniversary Scholarship, Carl & Mary Buchman Scholarship, $1,750; Landon Taylor, Jason Grandon Memorial, VFW Sheldon Banta Post No. 3712, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $3,650; Tatumn Trimmer, Paola Lions Club Memorial Scholarship, Wilson Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $1,000; Eden Troxel, Carl & Mary Buchman, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $2,000;
Truman VanDonsel, Tom Hileman Memorial, $200; Kolby Wheeler, Wendell and Louese Winkler Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $1,000; Peyton Williams, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, Carl & Mary Buchman Scholarship, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $2,800; Paige Woolsey, Janice V. Blanc Memorial, Jason Grandon Memorial, Paola Community Garden, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $3,400; Hayden Worden, Behind Every Veteran (BEV Girls), Hillsdale Ruritan Club, Shirley Ann Lalman Foster, Victory Chevrolet, Hillsdale Elementary Scholarship, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $3,200; Brooke Yang, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $1,050; Charles Zeller, Glen Darland Award, Jason Grandon Memorial, KSHSAA Citizenship Award, Paola Masonic Lodge No. 37, Dale and Margery Nevius Scholarship, $2,950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.