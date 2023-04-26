230426_mr_phs_scholars_001

PAOLA — Several Paola High School seniors received a big financial boost toward their future goals during the school’s annual scholarship awards night Wednesday, April 19.

A total of $221,550 in scholarship money was given out to seniors, including $53,800 in local scholarships, $135,600 in USD 368 Endowment scholarship including current year renewable values, and $32,150 in endowment scholarships including prior year renewables, according to numbers provided by Paola USD 368 Director of Finance Jimmy Hay.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.