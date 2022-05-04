PAOLA — Several Paola High School seniors received a big financial boost toward their future goals during the school’s annual scholarship awards night Wednesday, April 20.
A total of $222,960 in scholarship money was given out to seniors, including $51,060 in local scholarships, $142,750 in USD 368 Endowment scholarships including current year renewable values, and $29,150 in endowment scholarships including prior year renewables, according to numbers provided by Paola USD 368 Director of Finance Jimmy Hay.
Seniors receiving scholarships, and their combined overall monetary totals, are: Seth Aistrup, Paola Country Club, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2673, Holy Trinity Auction, KSHSAA Citizenship Award, Shirley Ann Lalman-Foster, $5,650; Alex Aquino, PHS Media in Technology Award, $100; Kendra Bannon, USD 368 General Scholarship, $650; Chase Barenklau, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, PHS Media in Technology Award, $950; Meranda Beer, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, Elm Grove Baptist Church/Robert Weaver Memorial, $850;
Madison Bell, Quincy-Hipp Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial, Pizza Hut, $1,950; Daniel Benton, PHS Media in Technology Award, $100; Hannah Billesbach, Schwartz Family Memorial Scholarship, Steff Strong Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, $2,350; Emma Bishop, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, Paola Lions Club Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Jovanni Blackie, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $750; Emma Boehm, USD 368 Endowment Association 5 for 5 Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, Paola Masonic Lodge #37, $3,100;
Sydney Cantrell, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $650; Bethany Cardoza, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, Heads Up Brain Injury Awareness, Paola Community Garden, Paola Optimist Club — Robert Johnson Memorial, Rockers Pharmacy, Shifting Gears for Regan, VFW Banta Post #3712, $6,100; Grant Celano, Nada Thoden Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $1,000; Gavin Clark, Schwartz Family Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, $2,500; Andrew Cline, USD 368 General Scholarship, PHS Media in Technology Award, Tony Barton Music for Youth Memorial, VFW Banta Post #3712, $1,050; Autumn Craig, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, Edna Patterson Renewable Memorial Scholarship, Paola Education Association, $11,500; Carter Cygan, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, Hillsdale Elementary Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2673, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, PHS Media in Technology, $4,350; Kilie Czepcinski, Clemens Foundation — Career Technical Award, $2,000;
Rileigh Dale, P.E.O. Sisterhood — Chapter DQ Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, American Legion Auxiliary Post #156, Behind Every Veteran (BEV Girls), $1,800; Zachary Donahue, Vest Family Career-Technical Memorial Scholarship, Paola Masonic Lodge #37, $2,500; Maxwell Douglass, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, Mathis Scholarship, $2,600; James Earlywine, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, Duane Lintz Memorial Award, Tony Barton Music for Youth Memorial, $5,500; Jonathon Earlywine, USD 368 General Scholarship, Victory Chevrolet, $1,850; Kate Ediger, Derek Leis Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Joel Feldman, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, Block Community Ruritan — Build Your Dollar, Hayden Michael White Memorial, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, Mathis Scholarship, $2,950; Kyia Fuller, Carl and Mary Buchman Scholarship, USD 368 General Scholarship, American Legion Auxillary Post #156, American Legion Post #156, Behind Every Veteran (BEV Girls), Jason Grandon Memorial, Paola Masonic Lodge #37, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, $2,700;
Ariana Gallagher, USD 368 General Scholarship, $750; Dylan George, Paola Country Club Men’s Golf Association Scholarship, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, Shirley Ann Lalman-Foster, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, Humphrey Award, $4,950; Noah Gerken, Robert E. Banks, M.D., Memorial Scholarship, Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2673, $1,500; Bryn Grandon, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, Vivian Kircher Memorial Scholarship, Don Hadlock Softball Memorial Scholarship, Elm Grove Baptist Church/Virginia Weaver Knop Memorial, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #2673, Jason Grandon Memorial, Julie Silver Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, Simple Simons Pizza, $4,950; Kinley Hadlock, USD 368 General Scholarship, Nicholson-Powell Trust Scholarship, Don Hadlock Softball Memorial Scholarship, Janice V. Blanc Memorial, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, $3,850; Brooklyn Harmon, Steff Strong Scholarship, P.E.O. Sisterhood — Chapter DQ Scholarship, Diana Green Scholarship, Behind Every Veteran (BEV Girls), Janice V. Blanc Memorial, Miami County Cops for Tots, Paola Country Club Ladies Golf Association, $3,900; Truman Harp, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, $4,000; Thomas Harp, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship, Dale Dennis Excellence in Education Award, $4,250; Lily Hay, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, Paola Rotary Club, American Legion Riders Post #156, Miami County Cops for Tots, $6,000; Kody Hendrickson, USD 368 General Scholarship, Carl and Mary Buchman Scholarship, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, $1,000; Trevor Hinman, Vest Family Career-Technical Memorial Scholarship, First Lutheran Church Endowment, $2,250; Heather Hudson, USD 368 General Scholarship, $850;
Emma Johnson, USD 368 General Scholarship, Dale and Margery Nevius Scholarship, American Legion Auxillary Post #156, P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter JB, ECKSEC (East Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative) Future Special Educator, Greater Miami County Community Foundation Leadership, Holy Trinity Auction, Shirley Ann Lalman-Foster, $4,200; Haylee Jones, Larry McGee Memorial Scholarship, Elwyn Reynolds Career-Technical Scholarship, $1,500; Alex Kamprath, First Lutheran Church Endowment, $250; Alyssa Kelley, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, Carl and Mary Buchman Scholarship, $1,000; Tori Kreusch, Tom Hileman Memorial, $110; Mackenzie Kuehl, USD 368 General Scholarship, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, Julie Silver Memorial, KSHSAA Citizenship Award, $3,600; Logan Latto, Darrell Hurlbut Memorial Scholarship, Paola Country Club Men’s Golf Association Scholarship, First Option Bank, Jason Grandon Memorial, $3,000; Jayda Logan, USD 368 General Scholarship, Derek Leis Memorial Scholarship, Living Proof Church, $2,000; Christopher Lohaus-Fast, USD 368 General Scholarship, Carl and Mary Buchman Scholarship, $750;
Anna Mailand, Elwyn Reynolds Renewable Scholarship, Kevin Armstrong Memorial Scholarship, Hillsdale Ruritan Club, $4,650; Da’Shanique McArthur, USD 368 General Scholarship, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $850; Hailey McDiffett, PHS Media in Technology Award, $100; Shaelyn McLean, Vest Family Career-Technical Memorial Scholarship, American Legion Auxillary Post #156, American Legion Post #156, Security Bank of Kansas City, $3,400; Trey Moala, McLachlin-Boyd-Emery Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, $2,350; Ayden Morris, Paola Rotary Club, W.C. Hartley Memorial Scholarship, $1,850; Laveinia Newton, USD 368 General Scholarship, Wilson Family Memorial Scholarship, PHS Media in Technology Award, $1,100; Tanner Petillo, USD 368 General Scholarship, $650; Anna Phillips, USD 368 General Scholarship, Wendell and Louese Winkler Scholarship, American Legion Post #156, Janice V. Blanc Memorial, Keith Peuser Memorial, $3,000; Myleigh Price, USD 368 General Scholarship, Wilson Family Memorial Scholarship, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #2673, $1,400; Aubriannah Razo, USD 368 General Scholarship, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #2673, $850; Kaydence Repphan, Bea Mount Memorial Scholarship, $750; Evelyn Reyes, USD 368 General Scholarship, Carl and Mary Buchman Scholarship, $750; Gracie Richmond, USD 368 General Scholarship, Paola Country Club, Paola Country Club Ladies Golf Association, PHS Student Council, $1,950;
Jonas Sanders, USD 368 General Scholarship, Holy Trinity Auction, $1,700; Kylee Slyter, USD 368 General Scholarship, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #2673, $1,400; Addison Smith, Young Renewable Memorial Scholarship, Paola Lions Club Memorial Scholarship, American Legion Post #156, Olathe Healthcare Career, $6,000; Emersyn Smith, USD 368 General Scholarship, E.J. Meeks Scholarship, $1,500; Logan Sobek, Myrtle Haughn Memorial Scholarship, Jessie Barker Memorial Scholarship, Paola Masonic Lodge #37, Glen Darland Award, $2,700; Carlie Stallbaumer, Diana Green Scholarship, Denis A. Kurtenbach Renewable Memorial Scholarship, Olathe Healthcare Career, Paola Optimist Club — Barbara Gray Memorial, $11,700; Nathaniel Troutman, USD 368 General Scholarship, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, Mathis Scholarship, PHS Media in Technology Award, Tony Barton Music for Youth Memorial, $4,200; Bailey Tuggle, Vest Family Career-Technical Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial, Julie Silver Memorial, $4,250; Austin Tuschhoff, USD 368 General Scholarship, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2673, PHS Media in Technology Award, $3,100; Mikayla White, USD 368 General Scholarship, Vivian Kircher Memorial Scholarship, Clemens Foundation — Academic Award, $2,500; Braeden Whitehurst, Stockwell Memorial Scholarship, Mathis Scholarship, Security Bank of Kansas City, $1,700; Lily Woolsey, USD 368 General Scholarship, Vest Family Academic Memorial Scholarship, Heads Up Brain Injury Awareness, Jason Grandon Memorial, Mathis Scholarship, $4,200; Augustus Wright, USD 368 General Scholarship, McNelley Memorial Award, Hillsdale Ruritan Club — Build Your Dollars, $1,950; and Steven Yeager, Elwyn Reynolds Career-Technical Scholarship, Paola Community Garden, $1,100.
