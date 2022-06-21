PAOLA — Several Paola High School students can now call themselves Microsoft Office Specialists in Excel after completing a certification program and passing a test before the end of the school year.
The program was offered through the Business and Technology Concepts course at PHS, and it was led by teacher Mary Beth Rayne.
The Excel certification program gives students practical, performance-based scenarios to gauge their real-world capabilities with project and standards-based outcome testing. The PHS students demonstrated the fundamentals of creating and managing worksheets and workbooks, creating cells and ranges, creating tables, applying formulas and functions and creating charts and objects, according to information provided by Rayne.
Students who earned the certification are: Thomas Harp, Laura Waegelein, Eden Hardee, Ziggi Ova, Alex McRoberts, Freya Hardee and Gracie House.
