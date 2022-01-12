PAOLA — More than 25 Paola High School students are now certified Microsoft Word specialists thanks to a program offered by teacher Mary Beth Rayne in her Business and Technology Concepts class.
This is the third year that Rayne has given the test, and more than 50 percent of her students passed the exam.
“This semester I created more review assignments for students to complete after each lesson,” Rayne said.
Certified individuals establish their ability to perform a number of Word tasks, such as creating and managing documents; formatting text, paragraphs and sections; creating tables and lists; applying references and inserting and formatting objects.
The specialized certification isn’t the only benefit of the program. PHS Registrar Linda Rice said the school gets funding for certificates earned from these types of programs.
The students who earned Microsoft Office Specialist Word Certification are: Makenzie Jones, Emma Bull, Reese Browning, Krislyn Hadlock, Eden Hardee, Wilson Wright, Justice Bright, Abby Ediger, Eli Richmond, Freya Hardee, Tia Swinton, Logan Wellman, Nevaeh Yoder, Alex McRoberts, Scarlett Ballou, Maci Scherman, Laura Waegelein, Maggie Durdee, Gracie House, Ziggi Ova, Haleigh Matherly and Steffan Morschel (foreign exchange student from Germany). Not pictured are Mikaylen Cundiff, LuLu Bucio, Shaylee Crawford and Katie Long.
