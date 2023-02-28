Paola High School students who recently earned Microsoft Office Specialist Word Certification are: (front row, from left) Kira Johnson, Rachel Aistrup, Keira McIntire, Savannah Crawford; (second row) Nick Bean, Vanessa Haas, Lilli Shay, Zander Holdsworth; (back row) Landen Terflinger, Nathan Bronson, Katy Morris and Sophie Newton. Not pictured are: Hailey Long, Sawyer Holdsworth, Mara Guzman, Nick Honn, Curtis Revey and Blake Scheffer.
PAOLA — Several Paola High School students are now certified Microsoft Word specialists thanks to a program offered by teacher Mary Beth Rayne in her Business and Technology Concepts class.
Rayne said a total of 57 students took the exam, and 18 earned a certificate making them a Microsoft Office specialist in Word 2019.
“This certification program gives students practical, performance-based scenarios to gauge their real-world capabilities with project- and standards-based outcome testing,” Rayne said.
Certified individuals establish their ability to perform a number of Word tasks, such as creating and managing documents; formatting text, paragraphs and sections; creating tables and lists; applying references and inserting and formatting objects.
In the United States, more than 1.17 million jobs request Microsoft Office skills, according to information provided by Rayne.
The students who earned Microsoft Office Specialist Word Certification are: Kira Johnson, Rachel Aistrup, Keira McIntire, Savannah Crawford, Nick Bean, Vanessa Haas, Lilli Shay, Zander Holdsworth, Landen Terflinger, Nathan Bronson, Katy Morris, Sophie Newton, Hailey Long, Sawyer Holdsworth, Mara Guzman, Nick Honn, Curtis Revey and Blake Scheffer.
