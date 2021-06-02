PAOLA — Several Paola High School students can now call themselves Microsoft Office Specialists in Excel after completing a program and passing a test earlier this school year.
The program was offered through the Business and Technology Concepts course at PHS, and it was led by teachers Mary Beth Rayne and Ali McCullough.
It was a difficult process, as 55 students took the Excel exam and only 13 passed. The test was administered on April 29 and 30.
The test was 50 minutes long, and all of the activities were project-based, so the students actually had to carry out tasks in Microsoft Excel.
Students had to be able to create and edit a workbook with multiple sheets for a variety of purposes and situations.
Examples include professional-looking budgets, team performance charts, sales invoices, and exercise logs, according to a news release.
Each of the 13 students who earned an Excel specialist certificate also earned a Microsoft Word certificate in December thanks to a similar program offered by Mary Beth Rayne to her students.
The 13 students who earned Microsoft Office Specialist certification in Excel are: Landon Aquino, Zeb Wobker, Jason Newton, Maggie Kauk, Delaney Johnson, Paige Woolsey, Ashley Winterscheid, Kane Huston, Emily Smith, Javan Bolling, Cooper Stanchfield, Luke Faunce and Callie Williamson.
