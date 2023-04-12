230412_mr_playhouse_01

PAOLA — The barn-themed John Deere playhouse that Paola High School students recently built for the Parade of Playhouses event at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., last week won the “Pick of the Parade” award.

Paola High School industrial technology teacher Josh Furnish said PHS sophomore Levi Minden also placed third in woodworking for the homemade kitchen table he made and entered into the KC Manufacturing and Design Expo (KC MADE), which is a competition among high school students in construction and manufacturing programs.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

