The barn-themed John Deere playhouse that Paola High School students recently built for the Parade of Playhouses event at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., last week won the “Pick of the Parade” award.
The barn-themed John Deere playhouse that Paola High School students recently built for the Parade of Playhouses event at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., last week won the “Pick of the Parade” award.
The barn-themed John Deere playhouse that Paola High School students recently built for the Parade of Playhouses event at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., last week won the “Pick of the Parade” award.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
The barn-themed John Deere playhouse that Paola High School students recently built for the Parade of Playhouses event at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., last week won the “Pick of the Parade” award.
Joshua Furnish
The barn-themed John Deere playhouse that Paola High School students recently built for the Parade of Playhouses event at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., last week won the “Pick of the Parade” award.
PAOLA — The barn-themed John Deere playhouse that Paola High School students recently built for the Parade of Playhouses event at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., last week won the “Pick of the Parade” award.
Paola High School industrial technology teacher Josh Furnish said PHS sophomore Levi Minden also placed third in woodworking for the homemade kitchen table he made and entered into the KC Manufacturing and Design Expo (KC MADE), which is a competition among high school students in construction and manufacturing programs.
Levi said he chose ambrosia maple wood because it looks nice, and the table will now be featured prominently inside his family’s kitchen that is being remodeled.
Both events were part of The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s Foundations for the Future Week March 28 through April 1 at Union Station.
During the week, the public was able to view and bid on playhouses for their backyards through the Parade of Playhouses and vote for their favorite wood and/or metal project during the KC MADE competition inside Science City.
Paola High School was one of six schools to make a children’s playhouse, and each playhouse had its own personality. Furnish worked with students in his intro to industrial tech class to build a barn-themed playhouse that features John Deere colors and lights powered by a solar panel.
Furnish said the playhouse project cost about $2,500, but the school only needed to provide about $500 thanks to a $2,000 grant he applied for and received from the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.