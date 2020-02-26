PAOLA - Loss of rehearsal time due to snow days and illness has prompted the Paola High School Theatre Department to push back two upcoming plays.
The Odd Couple was originally scheduled for Feb. 27 and 29, but it will now be performed Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7.
Likewise, the female version of The Odd Couple was originally scheduled for March 27 and 28, but it will now be performed Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4.
All of the performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Paola High School auditorium.
PHS Theatre Director Leslie Coats said the plays are paired and fairly close together, so when they moved the first one, they had to move the second one as well.
Coats said The Odd Couple is being directed by one of her alums, Jordan Malone.
