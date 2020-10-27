PAOLA — Members of the Paola High School Theatre Department soon will present four short performances in one night during an event called “MONTAGE: An Evening of Short Plays.”
PHS Theatre Director Leslie Coats said the first play is called “Limbo,” and it will be followed by plays called “This is a Test” by Stephen Gregg, “The Cosmic Fruit Bowl” by Rosemary Frisino Toohey, and “Lottery 2020.”
“The evening is a mix of themes appropriate for Halloween and comedy,” Coats said.
The students plan to perform “MONTAGE” on both Thursday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
In-person seating at the PHS auditorium will be limited to allow for social distancing, but livestream tickets can be purchased for $10, which is the same as the cost of admission at the door.
Advance tickets can be purchased at a rate of $8 for adults and $5 for students.
All tickets can be purchased online at phsthe8re.booktix.com.
Mask wearing is required for both performers and audience members.
Cast members of the plays are:
Limbo
Emily Weigell as Min, Skylar Markovich as Suzanne, Ethan Cerros as Hal, Carly Markovich as Denise, Rachel Reimer as Gail, James Earlywine as Brice, Danny Benton as Shad, Dylan George as Trenton, Samie Swan as Casky, Nathan Troutman as Spray, Tori Kreusch as Marker, Paige Kreusch as Flora, Kel Davenport as Stone, and Layne Anderson as Mort.
This is a Test
Lillie Ball, Olivia Bassett and Kane Huston as Voices, Jaden Argeropoulos as Alan, Emma Haley as Lois, Aubrey Huber as Chorus One, Zoie Prothe as Chorus Two, Madison Markovich as Chorus Three, Kenlie Mathews as Teacher, Jillian Gayley as Chris, Jay Peebles as Pat, Kane Huston as Evan, Lillie Ball as Mother, and Mazzie Anderson and Emma Yeager as Students.
Cosmic Fruit Bowl
Zephyr Golentz as Apple 1, Levi Ballou as Orange, Riley Eidson as Apple 2, Emma Johnson as Banana, and Aidan Lakey as Kiwi.
Lottery 2020
Mazzie Anderson as Nancy Hutchinson, Danny Benton as Bartholemew Graves, Tabitha Cantrell as Jocylyn Summers, Ethan Cerros as Joe Summers, Autumn Craig as Tessie Hutchinson, Jackson Craig as Elijah Zanini, Kel Davenport as Bill Hutchinson, Dylan George as Patrick Zanini, Emma Haley as Brooke Zanini, Sara Jessip as Sydney Delacroix, Paige Kreusch as Bersheba Dunbar, Mimi Oberheide as Lucy Graves, Jay Peebles as Oscar Delacroix, Zoie Prothe as Lilly Zanini, Eliza Prothe as Rose Zanini, Jane Russell as Cynthia Adams, Samie Swan as Georgina Warner, and Emily Weigell as Daylene Martin.
